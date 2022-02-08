Cisneros highlights FBI raid of Cuellar home in new ad

Progressive congressional candidate Jessica Cisneros highlighted last month's FBI raid on the home of her primary opponent, incumbent Rep. Henry Cuellar (D-Texas), in a new ad on Tuesday.

The 30-second spot is the first time Cisneros has invoked last month's FBI raid in an ad ahead of Texas's March 1 primary.

The ad features a compilation of news clippings describing the raid before describing Cisneros as "the better choice." The clip then touts her recent endorsement from the San Antonio-Express News, which picked Cuellar over Cisneros during her first primary challenge against him in 2020.

The primary campaign was rocked last month by the raid on Cuellar's home in Texas. The raid was part of a federal investigation into U.S. businessmen and Azerbaijan, according to CBS News. Cuellar has served as co-chair of the House Azerbaijan Caucus.

Cuellar has denied any wrongdoing and has said he intends to stay in the race.

"I am fully cooperating with law enforcement and committed to ensuring that justice and the law is upheld," Cuellar said in a video statement filmed in front of his childhood home last month. "There is an ongoing investigation that will show that there is no wrongdoing on my part."

"I pride myself on being your congressman and always doing things honestly, ethically, and the right way," he continued.

"This is my home, my community and why I got into politics. Nothing can distract me from getting the job done for you and for South Texas the way I always have. Let me be clear, I’m running for reelection and I intend to win," he said.