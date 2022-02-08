Maryland Gov. Hogan will not run for Senate

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan Larry HoganTrump's GOP: Party further tightens tie to former president Hogan calls RNC censure of Cheney, Kinzinger a 'sad day' for GOP Hogan in final State of the State address bemoans 'toxic politics' MORE (R) will not run for the Senate, rebuffing overtures from senior Senate Republicans who had sought to put another seat in play during the midterm elections.

At a press conference Tuesday, Hogan said he had considered a run, but that he ultimately concluded he should focus on finishing out his second term as governor. Hogan is term-limited and cannot run for reelection this year.

“I will not be a candidate for the United States Senate. I sincerely appreciate all the people who have been encouraging me to consider it. A number of people have said they thought I could make a difference in the Senate,” Hogan said. “I don’t aspire to be a United States Senator, and that fact has not changed.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“I plan to run through the tape and finish next January,” he said.

Hogan called Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell Addison (Mitch) Mitchell McConnellSenate GOP keeps distance from RNC's Jan. 6 rhetoric Trump, Pence avoid going scorched-earth Schumer: RNC's Jan. 6 rhetoric 'chilling and plainly dangerous' MORE (R-Ky.) on Tuesday to inform him. Hogan said he had also spoken with Sen. Rick Scott (R-Fla.), the chairman of the National Republican Senatorial Committee, and Sens. Mitt Romney Willard (Mitt) Mitt RomneyRomney says he texted with niece McDaniel after RNC censure Senate GOP keeps distance from RNC's Jan. 6 rhetoric Former top Pence aide says he 'did not see a lot of legitimate political discourse' on Jan. 6 MORE (R-Utah) and Susan Collins Susan Margaret CollinsNikki Haley: Pence 'did what he thought was right' on Jan. 6 Senate GOP keeps distance from RNC's Jan. 6 rhetoric Democrats seek to woo winnable GOP senators on Supreme Court MORE (R-Maine) to tell them he wouldn't be running.

Hogan said he also called Sen. Chris Van Hollen Christopher (Chris) Van HollenHogan in final State of the State address bemoans 'toxic politics' Biden relaunches cancer moonshot: 'Let's end cancer as we know it' These Senate seats are up for election in 2022 MORE (D), the incumbent who will seek re-election next year.

“I also just spoke with Sen. Van Hollen to let him know that he can rest easy and get a good night’s sleep tonight,” Hogan said, laughing.

Hogan, whose approval rating has remained high through the coronavirus pandemic, has been a vocal opponent of former President Trump Donald TrumpTrump says Joe Rogan should 'stop apologizing' amid controversy over podcast Fox News host Brian Kilmeade hits Trump on Arizona election claim: 'That's an outright lie' Nikki Haley: Pence 'did what he thought was right' on Jan. 6 MORE. Hogan said he voted for someone other than the former president in both 2016 and 2020, and he has made little secret of his own interest in a White House campaign in 2024.

At the same time he closed the door on a Senate bid, Hogan seemed to take another step toward a presidential bid. His political action committee, An America United, released a video Tuesday highlighting Hogan’s call for a new approach to politics delivered during his State of the State address last week.