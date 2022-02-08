GOP challenger says Mace 'sold out President Trump'

Republican Katie Arrington announced in a campaign ad that she is running to unseat incumbent Rep. Nancy Mace Nancy MaceMidterm primaries might be critical to balance of the Senate On The Money — No SALT, and maybe no deal Hillicon Valley — YouTube permanently bans Dan Bongino MORE (R-S.C.), alleging in the video that Mace “sold out President Trump Donald TrumpTrump says Joe Rogan should 'stop apologizing' amid controversy over podcast Fox News host Brian Kilmeade hits Trump on Arizona election claim: 'That's an outright lie' Nikki Haley: Pence 'did what he thought was right' on Jan. 6 MORE.”

"Let’s be honest. Nancy Mace is a sellout. She sold out the Lowcountry. She sold out President Trump. She is more interested in becoming a mainstream media celebrity than fighting for the people she’s supposed to represent," Arrington, who previously ran in South Carolina’s 1st Congressional District and lost, says in the ad.

"Selfies with Carole Baskin, Monkey Island, legalizing marijuana. Why is she prioritizing that over the skyrocketing inflation, high gas prices and economic security for the Lowcountry? Is Nancy Mace high?" Arrington continued.

Arrington drew attention in 2018 when she beat former Rep. Mark Sanford Mark SanfordBritain checking gun license applicants' social media, medical records Mark Sanford calls Graham 'a canary in the coalmine' on GOP's relationship with Trump Top cyber Pentagon official overseeing defense contractor project placed on leave MORE (S.C.) in the GOP primary in the district. However, she ultimately lost to Rep. Joe Cunningham Joseph CunninghamMace chief of staff steps down during turbulent week Pediatrician unveils challenge to GOP's Mace in South Carolina 'Blue wave' Democrats eye comebacks after losing reelection MORE (D-S.C.), who flipped the seat blue.

In a tweet that appeared to react to the news of Arrington entering the race, Mace wrote on Tuesday, “Bring. It. On.”

Mace told South Carolina newspaper The State that she did not watch the campaign ad, calling it “nasty” and “unnecessary.”

She added that she has been honored to serve in Congress.

“And I at least partially have her 2018 loss in our District to thank for that,” Mace told the newspaper, referring to Arrington. “I look forward to earning the vote of everyone in the Lowcountry once again, and continuing to serve the 1st District in my next term.”

Earlier this week, Mace got a boost to her campaign when former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley Nikki HaleyNikki Haley: Pence 'did what he thought was right' on Jan. 6 Haley endorses Walker in Georgia Senate race White House: Biden will 'absolutely' watch the Beijing Olympics MORE (R) said she was endorsing the incumbent congresswoman.

“Nancy Mace is a fighter who stands up to Biden’s reckless spending, punches back against lawless lockdowns and mandates, & is strong on border security. That’s why I’m proud to endorse my congresswoman, @NancyMace, for reelection,” Haley tweeted on Monday.

The Hill has reached out to Mace’s office for comment.