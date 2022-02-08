Trump endorses Noem's reelection bid in South Dakota

Former President Trump Donald TrumpTrump says Joe Rogan should 'stop apologizing' amid controversy over podcast Fox News host Brian Kilmeade hits Trump on Arizona election claim: 'That's an outright lie' Nikki Haley: Pence 'did what he thought was right' on Jan. 6 MORE on Tuesday gave South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem Kristi Lynn NoemNoem signs law banning transgender athletes from female sports teams Overnight Health Care — Medicare to cover at-home COVID-19 tests South Dakota Republicans block Noem abortion ban MORE (R) his "Complete and Total Endorsement" in her reelection bid.



"Kristi Noem has done a great job as Governor of South Dakota," Trump said in a statement. "She is strong on Borders, the Second Amendment, preserving land and Energy Dominance, Medical Freedom, and kept South Dakota open during COVID. She fully supports our great Law Enforcement, Military, our wonderful Vets—and is a fighter for the incredible people of South Dakota. Kristi has my Complete and Total Endorsement!"

Noem, who is up for reelection in 2022 and has been rumored to be a possible Republican presidential candidate in 2024, has been an ardent Trump supporter. The president repeatedly called for Noem to primary Senate Minority Whip John Thune John Randolph ThuneSenate GOP keeps distance from RNC's Jan. 6 rhetoric This week: Democrats move to prevent shutdown Trump, hurdles loom for Senate election reform talks MORE (R-S.D.) after Thune refused to validate Trump's claims that the results of the 2020 presidential election were not legitimate.

The South Dakota governor said that she was "honored and humbled" to receive Trump's endorsement.

"Since being elected Governor, I have worked to bring President Trump's America First agenda to the state level in South Dakota by cutting burdensome regulations, keeping government out of the way of South Dakota small business owners and job creators, and supporting South Dakota law enforcement," Noem said, according to the Argus Leader. "I look forward to continuing to fight for our shared agenda if elected to serve a second term as Governor of the great state of South Dakota."

Noem gained national attention during the COVID-19 pandemic for refusing to implement restrictions to limit the spread of the virus and for criticizing other Republican governors for imposing restrictions in their states.