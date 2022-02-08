Working Families Party endorses primary challenger to New York Gov. Hochul

The New York Working Families Party announced on Tuesday that they would be endorsing New York gubernatorial candidate Jumaane Williams (D) who is challenging incumbent New York Gov. Kathy Hochul Kathy HochulDemocrats look to shake off 'defund the police' Hochul signs New York congressional map into law The Hill's 12:30 Report: Inside the US's delicate mission to kill ISIS leader MORE (D) for the Democratic primary.

“We’re thrilled to announce our endorsement of @JumaaneWilliams for Governor,” the New York Working Families Party said in a statement on Twitter on Tuesday evening. “Jumaane has been a champion for working New Yorkers since day one. We can count on him to fight for affordable housing, health care for all, and excellent schools.”

Williams said in a statement that he was honored to have their endorsement.

“Throughout my career of taking on the powerful to create change, @NYWFP has been with me on the side of political courage & conviction—not convenience,” Williams said on Twitter. “We’ve fought & won many battles before, & I’m honored to have their support as we work to bring transformational change to NY.”

Williams formally launched his bid for New York governor in mid-November, touting his progressive politics and previous activism on issues such as deportations and aggressive police tactics. A former New York City councilman, Williams has received a handful of endorsements from current city council members.

He has also been endorsed by former Ohio state senator and Ohio House candidate Nina Turner (D).

Among some of the other contenders for the Democratic gubernatorial primary include Hochul and Rep. Thomas Suozzi (D). Hochul last month announced she had raised over $20 million since the onset of her campaign’s launch in August.

Hochul announced prior to officially starting as New York governor in the wake of former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo Andrew CuomoAndrew Cuomo feels 'vindicated,' won't rule out another run for office CNN's collapse is now complete CNN faces new questions about post-Jeff Zucker future MORE’s (D) sexual harassment scandal that she would be running for another term as governor.

New York Attorney General Letitia James (D) had previously announced a run for the governor’s race, too, but later announced in December that she would be instead focusing on her current role and suspending her campaign.