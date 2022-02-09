Trump endorses Stefanik's reelection bid

Former President Trump Donald TrumpMcConnell laughs off Trump's 'Old Crow' nickname: 'It's my favorite bourbon' North Carolina elections board says it has power to bar Cawthorn from running over Jan. 6 Trump endorses Noem's reelection bid in South Dakota MORE formally endorsed House Republican Conference Chair Elise Stefanik Elise Marie StefanikGOP tensions flare over Jan. 6 attack Stefanik says RNC has 'every right' to censure Cheney and Kinzinger GOP leaders silent on Trump's claims that VP could overturn elections MORE's (R-N.Y.) reelection bid on Wednesday, calling her one of the "America First" movement's "greatest warriors."

"She destroyed Adam 'Shifty' Schiff, Corrupt Cuomo, and Wacky Liz Cheney Elizabeth (Liz) Lynn CheneyGOP tensions flare over Jan. 6 attack Trump tightens grip on RNC McDaniel defends RNC censure of Kinzinger, Cheney amid GOP pushback MORE," Trump said. "She is very strong on Election Integrity, our Second Amendment, Veterans, Farmers, Military and New York Law Enforcement. Elise has my Complete and Total Endorsement!"

The endorsement follows Stefanik's comments on Tuesday, when she said that the Republican National Committee (RNC) "has every right to take any action" to rebuke Republican Reps. Liz Cheney (Wyo.) and Adam Kinzinger Adam Daniel KinzingerGOP tensions flare over Jan. 6 attack Trump tightens grip on RNC McDaniel defends RNC censure of Kinzinger, Cheney amid GOP pushback MORE (Ill.) for serving on the House panel investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol.

The RNC voted last week to censure Cheney and Kinzinger over their criticism of Trump and their participation on the Jan. 6 House committee. Stefanik replaced Cheney as the third-ranking House Republican last year after the Wyoming congresswoman was ousted from her position.

Trump's endorsement of Stefanik comes as no surprise. Last month, Trump praised Stefanik as a "rising star" at a fundraiser, where the two raised $3.2 million for Republican candidates.

Stefanik announced last week she raised over $5 million in the fourth quarter, which is a part of the $10 million that her three campaign organizations raised in 2021.

Four candidates are vying for the Democratic nomination to challenge Stefanik in the general election for New York's 21st Congressional District.