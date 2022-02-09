Trump endorses Rep. Nancy Mace's primary challenger

Former President Trump Donald TrumpMcConnell laughs off Trump's 'Old Crow' nickname: 'It's my favorite bourbon' North Carolina elections board says it has power to bar Cawthorn from running over Jan. 6 Trump endorses Noem's reelection bid in South Dakota MORE endorsed GOP candidate Katie Arrington on Wednesday in her bid to unseat Rep. Nancy Mace Nancy MaceGOP challenger says Mace 'sold out President Trump' 'Just Say No' can no longer be the Republican approach to cannabis Midterm primaries might be critical to balance of the Senate MORE (R-S.C.), who has blamed Trump for causing the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol.

Trump, in a statement via his Save America PAC, knocked Mace, calling her “an absolutely terrible candidate” who has been “disloyal” to the Republican Party. He also said the congresswoman’s “remarks and attitude have been devastating for her community, and not at all representative” of the GOP.

The former president said Arrington is liked, respected “and a true Republican,” writing that she is “strong on the Military, our great Vets, Law Enforcement, the Border, and will fight very hard for our under-siege Second Amendment and Lower Taxes.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“Katie is a wonderful woman and has my Complete and Total Endorsement!” he added.

Trump’s endorsement comes one day after Arrington jumped into the GOP primary in South Carolina. In her announcement video, she said Mace “sold out President Trump.”

“Let’s be honest. Nancy Mace is a sellout. She sold out the Lowcountry. She sold out President Trump. She is more interested in becoming a mainstream media celebrity than fighting for the people she’s supposed to represent,” Arrington said.

“Selfies with Carole Baskin, Monkey Island, legalizing marijuana. Why is she prioritizing that over the skyrocketing inflation, high gas prices and economic security for the Lowcountry? Is Nancy Mace high?” she added.

Mace appeared to react to Arrington's announcement on Tuesday, writing on Twitter, "Bring. It. On."

She told the South Carolina newspaper The State that she did not watch the announcement video but said, "It's nasty, it's unnecessary, and, you know, it does not represent the Lowcountry."

ADVERTISEMENT

She also said she is looking forward to "earning the vote of everyone in the Lowcountry once again, and continuing to serve the 1st District in my next term."

Mace, a first-term congresswoman representing the Palmetto State, drew the ire of Trump after she placed the onus for the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the former president.

In one interview, she said Trump “put all of our lives at risk.”

Arrington ran for the House in 2018, defeating incumbent Rep. Mark Sanford Mark SanfordGOP challenger says Mace 'sold out President Trump' Britain checking gun license applicants' social media, medical records Mark Sanford calls Graham 'a canary in the coalmine' on GOP's relationship with Trump MORE (R-S.C.) but ultimately losing to former Rep. Joe Cunningham Joseph CunninghamGOP challenger says Mace 'sold out President Trump' Mace chief of staff steps down during turbulent week Pediatrician unveils challenge to GOP's Mace in South Carolina MORE (R-S.C.). She was seriously injured during that campaign after being in a two-car accident in June 2018.

Trump in his statement on Wednesday said Arrington’s accident was “devastating,” adding that it “made it very difficult for her to campaign after having won the primary against another terrible candidate.”

One day before Arrington jumped into the race, former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley Nikki HaleyGOP challenger says Mace 'sold out President Trump' Nikki Haley: Pence 'did what he thought was right' on Jan. 6 Haley endorses Walker in Georgia Senate race MORE (R) endorsed Mace on Twitter, calling her "a fighter who stands up to Biden's reckless spending, punches back against lawless lockdowns and mandates, & is strong on border security."

The Hill has reached out to Mace's office for comment.

Updated 8:51 p.m.