Arizona Senate candidate releases Super Bowl ad showing armed 'showdown' with Dem leaders

Arizona Senate candidate Jim Lamon's campaign released a Super Bowl ad on Thursday depicting him in an armed "showdown" with Democratic leaders including incumbent Arizona Sen. Mark KellyMark KellyOn The Money — Lawmakers closer to government funding deal Overnight Energy & Environment — Postal Service faces ire over vehicle plans Vulnerable Democrats call for gas tax suspension amid rising prices MORE (D).

The 30-second ad features actors depicting Kelly, President Biden Joe BidenBillie Eilish meets with Biden at the White House Marjorie Taylor Greene roasted for 'gazpacho police' remark Biden talks energy and security with Saudi King Salman MORE, and Speaker Nancy Pelosi Nancy PelosiMarjorie Taylor Greene roasted for 'gazpacho police' remark On The Money — Lawmakers closer to government funding deal RNC chair: 'Disagreement in our party is welcome' but GOP lawmakers on Jan. 6 panel 'step too far' MORE (D-Calif.).

"The good people of Arizona have had enough of you. It's time for a showdown," Lamon, who plays himself in the ad, says.

The Democratic figures then draw their weapons and Lamon shoots at them, prompting them to run away.

The campaign said that the ad will begin running locally in Tucson, Ariz., on Sunday when the Super Bowl is airing, it will then air statewide beginning later in the evening.

The ad immediately prompted backlash online, given that Kelly's wife, former Rep. Gabrielle Giffords (D-Ariz.) was shot during an assassination attempt in 2011. Giffords suffered a severe brain injury as a result and has since become one of the most prominent gun control activists in the country.

"DISGUSTING: Former Rep. Gabby Giffords was shot and seriously wounded 10 years ago. Her husband’s Republican US Senate opponent, @jim_lamon, just put out an ad in which he shoots Mark Kelly and other Democrat leaders," tweeted Shannon Watts, founder of the gun control group Moms Demand Action.

The former executive director of the Arizona Republican Party, Brian Murray, called Lamon's ad his "most pathetic" yet. Murray is a partner at Summit Consulting, which is backing one of Lamon's primary opponents Blake Masters.

"I think when he loses he should start producing used car commercials. He’s perfect for that, and that ain’t no bull!" Murray said in a tweet.

Rep. Eric Swalwell Eric Michael SwalwellThe Super Bowl of hypocrisy comes to California as the homeless get hidden Swalwell slams House Republican for touting funding in bill she voted down There's no such thing as 'absolute immunity' for former presidents MORE (D-Calif.) also reacted to the tweet.

"Republicans don’t have any ideas to help you. And they can’t win elections. So they’ve gone all in on using violence as a path to power. RT if you’re choosing #VotesOverViolence this Fall," Swalwell said in his own tweet.

Last month, Lamon released another controversial ad invoking the anti-Biden phrase "Let's go Brandon." Yahoo said the ad would only be approved to run on its platform if "Let's go Brandon," which is used euphemistically in place of "F--- Joe Biden" by some of the president's critics, was removed.

“Big Tech stepped in to help their liberal buddies who can’t win elections fairly,” Lamon said in response. “I say bring it on and American stand up. Let’s take back our country and oh, by the way, Let’s go Brandon.”

Updated at 3:29 p.m.