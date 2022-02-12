House races where redistricting is pitting Democrats against one another

Redistricting is pitting a number of Democratic incumbents against one another in what will likely be a handful of competitive and grueling House primaries.

The decennial process isn’t complete yet — some states haven’t finalized their congressional maps or are caught in litigation over the new lines — but lawmakers in at least three states have already started the awkward process of battling a colleague.

Here are the districts where Democrats are battling in a primary:

ADVERTISEMENT

Georgia’s 7th Congressional District

Democratic Reps. Lucy McBath Lucia (Lucy) Kay McBathHouse races where redistricting is pitting Democrats against one another On The Money — Economy had post-recession growth in 2021 Progressive millionaire group backs Cisneros, McBath in first public endorsements MORE and Carolyn Bourdeaux Carolyn BourdeauxRouda passes on bid for redrawn California seat, avoiding intraparty battle with Porter Four states to feature primaries with two incumbents in 2022 Conservative group targeting House Democrats over SALT positions MORE are gearing up for a fierce primary battle with hopes of representing Georgia’s newly drawn 7th Congressional District.

The Peach State’s new congressional map, which was signed into law by Gov. Brian Kemp Brian KempHouse races where redistricting is pitting Democrats against one another Kemp looks to make masking optional in Georgia schools GOP governor's group launches ad for Kemp against Trump-backed primary challenge MORE (R) in December, flipped McBath’s 6th Congressional District seat red, handing Republicans a likely victory in November’s midterm elections and prompting McBath to run in the neighboring district represented by Bourdeaux, which moved even further left.

McBath currently represents 12.1 percent of the new district, while Bourdeaux represents 57 percent in the current 7th district, according to FiveThirtyEight.

Both lawmakers have solid credentials heading into the May primary race. McBath has strong name recognition and a captivating story of how she journeyed to Congress — the breast cancer survivor entered the political arena after her 17-year-old son was shot and killed.

ADVERTISEMENT

Bourdeaux, on the other hand, is in her first term but was the only Democrat to flip a GOP-held seat blue in 2020. She also may receive a boost because she currently represents a larger part of the new district.

The primary in the Atlanta suburbs between the two rising stars is expected to be expensive.

Illinois’s 6th Congressional District

Rep. Marie Newman (D) is taking on Rep. Sean Casten Sean CastenHouse races where redistricting is pitting Democrats against one another Sen. Capito tests positive for COVID-19 Democratic rep tests positive for COVID-19 upon return from Ukraine trip MORE (D) in Illinois’s 6th Congressional District after the redistricting process moved her hometown into Rep. Jesús Garcia’s (D) 4th Congressional District. She chose to take on Casten rather than Garcia, who is the second Hispanic lawmaker Illinois residents have sent to Congress.

Newman, however, currently represents a larger swath of the new district than Casten, 41.3 percent to 23.4 percent, respectively, according to FiveThirtyEight.

ADVERTISEMENT

The primary race, set for the end of June, is shaping up to be a faceoff between the progressive and centrist wings of the Democratic Party. Newman is an outspoken progressive who bested incumbent Rep. Daniel Lipinski Daniel William LipinskiHouse votes to condemn alleged hysterectomies on migrant women Five things we learned from this year's primaries Hispanic Caucus campaign arm endorses slate of non-Hispanic candidates MORE (D) in the district’s 2020 primary race. Lipinski labeled himself a “pro-life Democrat” because of his opposition to abortion.

Casten, on the other hand, is more in tune with moderates in the party. He flipped the seat blue in 2018 by ousting Rep. Peter Roskam Peter James RoskamBottom line Postcards become unlikely tool in effort to oust Trump Bottom line MORE (R-Ill.).

Michigan’s 11th Congressional District

Democratic Reps. Andy Levin Andrew (Andy) LevinHouse races where redistricting is pitting Democrats against one another Questions loom over how to form congressional staff union House Democrat unveils resolution recognizing staffers' right to unionize MORE and Haley Stevens Haley Maria StevensHouse races where redistricting is pitting Democrats against one another Overnight Energy & Environment — Biden tries to reverse Trump on power plants 23 House Democrats call for Biden to keep full climate funds in Build Back Better MORE are set to face off in a primary battle to represent Michigan’s 11th Congressional District in the U.S. House.

The state’s new congressional map, drawn by an independent commission and hailed as a win against partisan gerrymandering, wrapped Levin and Stevens into the same district, pitting the two incumbents against one another in a solid Democrat territory.

Levin, who currently sits in the 9th Congressional District, represents 24.8 percent of the district, while Stevens has 45.1 percent of the terrain, according to FiveThirtyEight. Stevens is currently the representative for the11th Congressional District.

Both lawmakers were sent to Congress in 2018 and secured reelection two years later.