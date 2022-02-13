Parties split on Trump, Biden bids in 2024: poll

Democratic and Republican voters are split on whether they want President Biden Joe BidenUS cyber defense agency warns of possible Russian cyberattacks amid tensions Afghans protest US order to free up .5B in frozen Afghanistan funds to compensate 9/11 victims Sunday shows preview: White House says Russia could invade 'any day'; RNC censure resolution receives backlash MORE and former President Trump Donald TrumpGiuliani in discussions with Jan. 6 committee about testifying: report Rapper Kodak Black, three others wounded in shooting outside California bar Sunday shows preview: White House says Russia could invade 'any day'; RNC censure resolution receives backlash MORE to lead their party’s ticket in the 2024 election, according to a new poll.

The survey, conducted by CNN and SSRS, found that 45 percent of Democrats and Democratic-leaning independents who are registered to vote say the party should renominate Biden as its candidate for president in 2024, while 51 percent of those respondents would opt for a different candidate.

Meanwhile, 50 percent of Republicans and Republican-leaning independents who are registered to vote say they want the GOP to renominate Trump as its candidate for president in 2024, while 49 percent of respondents would go with a different individual.

ADVERTISEMENT

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis Ron DeSantisWhy Mike Pence should run for president The Memo: Americans brace for Canada-style COVID-19 protests The Supreme Court needs a code of ethics MORE (R) led potential White House candidates with 21 percent support among Republicans. No other potential GOP candidate polled higher than 1 percent.

Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersCardi B laments inflation: 'Everything is high' Briahna Joy Gray slams Biden administration following community college funding news Senators introduce a resolution honoring Tom Brady's career MORE (I-Vt.) received the most support among potential Democratic candidates with 5 percent. Pollsters also gauged support for former first lady Michelle Obama Michelle LeVaughn Robinson ObamaThe Hill's Morning Report - Presented by Facebook - More blue states let mask mandates expire 'The Obama Portraits Tour' adds stops in San Francisco, Boston Juan Williams: GOP playing with racial fire over Supreme Court pick MORE, Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg Pete ButtigiegTruck driver shortage demands action — better wages, working conditions are part of the solution Biden administration presses Canada to use federal powers to end truck blockade The Hill's Morning Report - Presented by Facebook - Americans struggle with soaring prices MORE, Vice President Harris and Sen. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth WarrenEquilibrium/Sustainability — PR public employees protest for better pay Senators introduce a resolution honoring Tom Brady's career The Hill's Morning Report - Presented by Facebook - More blue states let mask mandates expire MORE (D-Mass.).

Biden in December said he plans to run for reelection in 2024 “if I’m in good health.” He will be 81 years old on Election Day 2024.

Trump, on the other hand, has not yet said if he will wage another bid for the White House. In July, however, he told Fox News’s Sean Hannity Sean Patrick HannityNBC to air Lester Holt interview with Biden during Super Bowl pregame coverage How to end the voting wars Trump, DeSantis tensions shadow this year's CPAC MORE that he had made a decision on whether he will run, but did not reveal which way he was leaning.

The new poll surveyed 1,527 people between Jan. 10 and Feb. 6. The margin of error is 3.3 percentage points.