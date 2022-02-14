36 percent in Texas poll think Biden didn't win election legitimately

Thirty-six percent of registered voters in Texas do not think President Biden Joe BidenCory Booker and Rosario Dawson have reportedly split US ups estimate of Russian forces on Ukraine border to 130,000 Harris heads to Munich at pivotal moment MORE won the 2020 presidential election legitimately, according to a new poll.

The survey, conducted by the University of Texas, Texas Politics Project and YouGov, found 53 percent of respondents believe Biden legitimately won the 2020 presidential election election, while 36 percent of people say he did not. Eleven percent of registered voters in Texas said they remain unsure.

A majority of Republicans surveyed — 67 percent — do not think Biden won the election, while 22 percent said Biden did win. Eleven percent of Republican respondents said they are unsure.

On the other side of the aisle, only five percent of Democratic registered voters in Texas said Biden did not legitimately win the election, while 91 percent said he did. Four percent said they were unsure.

Thirty-three percent of independent registered voters in Texas said Biden did not legitimately win the 2020 presidential election, while 51 percent said he did. Sixteen percent of respondents said they are not sure.

Former President Trump Donald TrumpBlack voters are fleeing Biden in droves. Here's why Biden's Super Bowl prediction: 'Loves' Bengals' quarterback, but Rams 'hard to beat' GOP Senate candidate to run 'Let's go Brandon' ad during Super Bowl MORE has consistently questioned the results of the 2020 presidential election, spreading baseless claims that he was the true victor in the race.

Former Attorney General William Barr Bill BarrKamala Harris takes center stage The Hill's 12:30 Report: Strong jobs report surprises economists New revelations raise pressure on Barr to testify on Jan. 6 MORE, however, broke with Trump in December 2020 and said there was no evidence of widespread voter fraud in the election that would alter the outcome of the race.

The poll surveyed 1,344 Texas registered voters from Jan. 27 to Feb. 7. The group of respondents was then decreased to 1,200 for the final dataset. The margin of error is 2.83 percentage points.