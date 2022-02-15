Official who embraced Trump election claims launches Colorado secretary of state bid

A Colorado county clerk who embraced former President Trump Donald TrumpRubio on White House records at Mar-a-Lago: 'It's not a crime, I don't believe' Overnight Health Care — DC ending mask, vaccine mandates On The Money — Biden's inflation boogeymen MORE's false claims that he won the 2020 election, on Monday announced that she is launching a campaign for Colorado secretary of state.

Tina Peters announced her bid on an episode of former Trump White House chief strategist Stephen Bannon’s “War Room” podcast, according to The Washington Post.

“Colorado deserves a secretary of state who will stand up to the Biden administration. ... And, Steve, that’s why today I’m announcing that I’m running for Colorado secretary of state,” she reportedly said.

