Kellyanne Conway endorses Timken in Ohio Senate race

Kellyanne Conway Kellyanne ConwayTrump 2020 campaign chief to advise Gibbons in Ohio Senate race Ohio Republican Bernie Moreno suspends Senate campaign Kellyanne Conway memoir set for May release MORE, the longtime adviser to former President Trump Donald TrumpRubio on White House records at Mar-a-Lago: 'It's not a crime, I don't believe' Overnight Health Care — DC ending mask, vaccine mandates On The Money — Biden's inflation boogeymen MORE, is endorsing Jane Timken in the Republican Senate primary in Ohio.

In a statement announcing the endorsement, Conway called Timken, a former Ohio GOP chairman, “a true MAGA champion,” using the acronym for “make America great again,” one of Trump’s main political slogans.

“In a field of click-bait candidates, celebrities and rich guys trying to buy this election, Jane stands out as the thoughtful leader, mom on a mission, and problem-solver ready to tackle the issues facing Ohio,” Conway said.

“Jane also has the best chance of beating radical, temperamental Tim Ryan Timothy (Tim) RyanJosh Mandel tests Ohio's appetite for red meat rhetoric Midterm primaries might be critical to balance of the Senate Ohio Republican Bernie Moreno suspends Senate campaign MORE in the general election,” she added, referring to Rep. Tim Ryan (D-Ohio), the frontrunner for the Democratic Senate nod. “I urge all Ohioans who support the America First agenda to rally behind Jane Timken as the conservative Ohio needs in the U.S. Senate.”

Conway had previously endorsed businessman Bernie Moreno in the Ohio GOP Senate primary. Moreno dropped out of the race earlier this month shortly after meeting with Trump.

In addition to endorsing Timken, Conway is also joining the former Ohio Republican Party chair’s campaign as a senior strategist.

“I am honored to have Kellyanne Conway's support and guidance as we head into the most crucial part of this campaign,” Timken said. “Kellyanne's strategic insights and leadership helped support President Trump's incredible successes for this country, and she will be an important team member in the fight to protect that progress and reverse the destruction of the radical Left.”

The Ohio GOP Senate primary has become particularly contentious, with several Republican candidates seeking to prove their Trump bonafides. Other top candidates in the race include former state Treasurer Josh Mandel, state Sen. Matt Dolan, investment banker Mike Gibbons and venture capitalist and author J.D. Vance.

Polling in the primary has been scarce, but a survey released this week by the conservative Trafalgar Group found Mandel with a nearly 5-point lead over his nearest rival, Gibbons. Timken notched just under 10 percent support in that poll, putting her in fifth place behind Dolan.