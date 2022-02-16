Poll: Rubio leads Demings by 7 points in Florida

Sen. Marco Rubio Marco Antonio RubioSenate Republicans urge DOJ to reject request for 'no fly' list for unruly passengers Experts paint dark picture for region, global order if Russia invades Senate leaders send Putin symbolic warning shot amid invasion fears MORE (R-Fla.) begins his bid for a third term in office with a lead over his chief Democratic rival, though one that is not overwhelming in a perennial swing state.

A new survey conducted by Mason-Dixon Polling and Research found Rubio leading Rep. Val Demings Valdez (Val) Venita DemingsTexas rabbi held hostage tells lawmakers houses of worship need more security funding Spielberg, Jennifer Garner, Mark Ruffalo among Senate Dems' big donors for 2022 Michelle Obama: Democrats' 2024 'break glass in case of emergency' candidate MORE (D) 49 percent to 42 percent, with another 9 percent of voters undecided between the two.

Rubio leads by wide margins among men, those over 50 years old and white voters. He holds a 5-point lead among Hispanics, a critical and diverse constituency that is frequently divided between the two parties in Florida. Among independent voters who do not align with either political party, Rubio leads by a 47 percent to 37 percent margin.

Demings leads by 7 points among women, and she claims a huge majority of African American voters, the poll shows.

Rubio won election with 49 percent of the vote in a three-way field in 2010, after then-Gov. Charlie Crist Charles (Charlie) Joseph CristFlorida Gov. DeSantis leads Democratic challengers: poll The Hill's Morning Report - US warns Kremlin, weighs more troops to Europe Headaches intensify for Democrats in Florida MORE left the GOP to run as an Independent. He won reelection in 2016 with 52 percent of the vote ahead of then-Rep. Patrick Murphy Patrick Erin MurphyPoll: Rubio leads Demings by 7 points in Florida Former Cambodian prime minister Norodom Ranariddh dies at 77 US condemns teen's jailing in Cambodia over social media posts MORE (D).

Both Rubio and Demings, who was the Orlando police chief before winning election to Congress in 2016, have been among the most successful fundraisers of the cycle so far. The most recent reports filed with the Federal Election Commission show Rubio has raised $24 million and has $10.6 million in the bank, while Demings has pulled in $20 million and has more than $8.1 million on hand.

President Biden Joe BidenUS could spend M monthly on testing unvaccinated federal workers: official GOP senator opposes Biden court pick, likely blocking nominee Overnight Energy & Environment — Biden says Russia attack could spike oil prices MORE, who narrowly lost Florida’s electoral votes in 2020, may prove a drag on his party’s hopes of ousting the two-term incumbent. Just 40 percent of Florida voters approve of his job performance, while 55 percent disapprove.

Forty-four percent of Florida voters see Rubio favorably, while 37 percent see him in an unfavorable light. Demings is seen favorably by just 27 percent of voters, and 11 percent see her unfavorably. Nearly a third of Florida voters do not recognize her name, the poll found.

The Mason-Dixon Polling & Strategy poll surveyed 625 registered voters in Florida from Feb. 7 to 10. It carried a margin of error of plus or minus 4 percentage points.