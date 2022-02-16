Democratic group launching super PAC targeting election result deniers

A Democratic group announced Wednesday it is launching a super PAC to target those who deny the results of the 2020 presidential election.

American Bridge 21st Century announced the creation of Bridge to Democracy to research and work against politicians who believe the 2020 election was fraudulent.

"Our democracy is under attack. Immediately following President Biden's win, Trump and his Republican cronies went to work to overturn the election. They ultimately failed, but the threat is ongoing," Jessica Floyd, president of American Bridge 21st Century, said in an video announcement for the super PAC.

The vice president of research for the group said it will work to “target extremist Republicans” and will focus on “key states” and elections that are “most essential to election administration and election certification in 2024.”

A spokesperson for the group told NBC News it will focus on races in Arizona, Colorado, Georgia, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Nevada, New Hampshire, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, Texas and Wisconsin.

The group will spend $10 million and has given the task of investigating the elections and candidates to 22 researchers, according to NBC News.

“The battle this year is for so much more than the control of Congress. It’s to keep the 2024 presidential election and all elections up and down the ballot free and fair,” Floyd said.

The initiative comes as former President Trump and many of his allies have still refused to admit Biden fairly won the 2020 election.