Trump issues endorsements in Texas congressional races

Former President Trump Donald TrumpHillicon Valley — Cyberattack hits Ukrainian defense On The Money — GOP senators block Biden's Fed picks Florida county clerk's typo directed ticketed drivers to site selling Trump merchandise MORE issued a series of endorsements on Wednesday backing several Texas Republicans who are seeking reelection to the House.

Trump issued endorsements for Reps. Lance Gooden Lance GoodenWatchdog: 7 members of Congress allegedly failed to disclose stock trades GOP lawmakers demand answers on withheld restitution following Nassar revelation Hillicon Valley: Biden: Social media platforms 'killing people' | Tech executives increased political donations amid lobbying push | Top House antitrust Republican forms 'Freedom from Big Tech Caucus' MORE, Troy Nehls and Randy Weber Randall (Randy) Keith WeberGOP leader's marathon speech forces House Democrats to push vote McCarthy delays swift passage of spending plan with record-breaking floor speech New group of GOP lawmakers file articles of impeachment against Biden MORE. All three Texas Republicans voted against certifying the 2020 electoral results showing President Biden Joe BidenUS could spend M monthly on testing unvaccinated federal workers: official GOP senator opposes Biden court pick, likely blocking nominee Overnight Energy & Environment — Biden says Russia attack could spike oil prices MORE's win.

Gooden, who is running for reelection in the state's 5th District, was hailed by the former president as "a steadfast supporter of our America First agenda."

"He is fighting to Secure our Border, Uphold the Rule of Law, Support our Military and Vets, Protect the Second Amendment and Hold the Biden Administration accountable for their failures. Lance has my Complete and Total Endorsement!" Trump wrote in the endorsement.

Trump also backed Nehls, who recently accused the Capitol Police of spying on his office late last year.

Nehls accused police of entering his office unlawfully after an officer walked inside the first-term lawmaker's office after seeing the door ajar. Capitol Police maintained it is their job to secure an office if the door is open and no one is inside, citing security concerns.

The inspector general has launched an investigation into the incident.

“A former sheriff, Troy is a strong advocate for our Brave Law Enforcement, Military and Vets. He is working hard to Secure our Border, Champion American Energy, and Protect and Defend the Second Amendment,” Trump said in his endorsement Wednesday.

“Given his support for our America First movement, it’s no surprise Nancy Pelosi Nancy PelosiOregon Democrat violates conflicts-of-interest law, failing to report stock trades by deadline Pelosi leading congressional delegation to Israel, Germany, UK Feehery: Washington's biggest scandal MORE and the Radical Left are doing everything they can to stop him, but we will defeat the Democrats this November. Troy is a winner and has my Complete and Total Endorsement!” Trump added.

The former president also backed Weber in Texas’s 14th District. The five-term lawmaker was among a group of House Republicans who filed articles of impeachment against Biden last year, citing the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan and other issues.

“Randy is tirelessly working to Secure our Border, Grow our Economy, Cut Regulations, Champion American Energy, Support our Military and Vets, and Defend the Second Amendment. Randy is a strong advocate for our America First agenda. He has my Complete and Total Endorsement!” Trump said.