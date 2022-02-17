Britt in new ad tells 'boys in Washington' to 'man up'

Alabama Senate candidate Katie Boyd Britt (R) took aim at Congress, President Biden Joe BidenTrump-nominated FAA administrator to resign at end of March Senate slips within 48 hours of government shutdown deadline Trump issues endorsements in Texas congressional races MORE and White House chief medical adviser Anthony Fauci Anthony FauciCDC looks to update mask guidance in coming weeks Overnight Health Care — Biden eyes additional COVID-19 funding Must-watch moments between Fauci and Sen. Paul MORE in a new campaign ad released on Wednesday, telling them to "man up."

In the ad, Britt stands in front of empty classrooms, airport terminals and business closure signs while blasting "those boys in Washington" for implementing COVID-19 restrictions that have resulted in shutdowns.

"This is what liberals want every classroom in America to look like," Britt said. "Biden and Fauci want to shut everything down, steal our freedoms and lecture us about right or wrong."

"At the business council, I told Fauci to stay out of Alabama because we are open for work. And in the Senate, I'll tell all those boys in Washington to man up, get our economy going and get kids and God back in the classroom," she added.

Earlier this week, Britt met with former President Trump at his Mar-a-Lago resort, giving rise to speculation that Trump could shift his support from Rep. Mo Brooks (R-Ala.), who is struggling to gain traction.

Britt, is a former aide to Sen. Richard Shelby (R-Ala.), who went on to be president and CEO of the Business Council of Alabama, an advocacy group that bills itself as "the voice for Alabama business."

She is up against Lynda Blanchard (R) and Brooks in the Senate race.

In July, Britt raised over $2 million for her campaign, breaking a record for a Republican candidate in a federal race.

“I am proud that such a large number of our contributions came from right here in Alabama,” she said at the time. “It is clear that the people of our great state know that we don’t just need a senator from Alabama, we need a Senator FOR Alabama.”