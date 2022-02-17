Trump endorses candidate accused of 'cruel and aggressive conduct' toward estranged husband's daughter

Former President Trump Donald TrumpTrump-nominated FAA administrator to resign at end of March Republican voters split over RNC censure of Cheney and Kinzinger: poll Trump issues endorsements in Texas congressional races MORE endorsed a House candidate who has been accused of “cruel and aggressive conduct” towards her estranged husband’s daughter.

“Monica De La Cruz will be an incredible Congresswoman for the people of Texas’ 15th Congressional District!” Trump wrote on Thursday.

“A successful small businesswoman, Monica will fight hard to Grow our Economy, Secure our Border, Uphold the Rule of Law, Support our Military and Vets, and Defend the Second Amendment. With Monica, we will flip this seat and elect a Member of Congress who puts America First. Monica has my Complete and Total Endorsement!” he added.

De La Cruz has been accused by her estranged husband, Johnny Hernandez, of verbally abusing his 14-year-old daughter.

The Washington Post reported that October court documents say she showed “cruel and aggressive conduct” towards the girl, with a judge last month saying she had to stay away from Hernandez and his daughter until after March 1.

De La Cruz has denied the allegations against her, including that she would pinch the child to get her to stop crying.

“These accusations are false and I’m heartbroken that as we work through some mental health issues that involve a minor this deeply personal matter is now being exposed in the national press. My number one concern will always be the wellbeing of all of my children, and I would appreciate your prayers and continue to ask for privacy for our family,” she said in a statement to The Hill last November.

She is running against two other Republicans in a primary for Texas's 15th District. She lost a bid there to unseat Rep. Vicente Gonzalez (D) in 2020.