Papa John's founder confirmed to speak at CPAC

Papa John's founder and former CEO John Schnatter is scheduled to speak at this year's Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC).

Schnatter's planned speech at the annual gathering of conservative politicians, activists and fundraisers was confirmed in a tweet by CPAC organizer Matt Schlapp.

Schnatter stepped down as CEO of the famous pizza chain in 2018 amid controversy over his use of a racial slur and remarks he made about NFL players' protests during the national anthem hurting the company's business.

"The controversy is polarizing the customer, polarizing the country," Schnatter said about the anthem protests.

Later that year, the company and the NFL announced they would end its sponsorship deal, after years of being "the official pizza of the NFL."

The Hill reported earlier this month the simmering tensions between former President Trump and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) are looming over this year's CPAC conference, which is slated to take place later this month in Orlando.