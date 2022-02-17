Clinton tears into GOP, Fox News at NY Democratic convention

Hillary Clinton Hillary Diane Rodham ClintonHillary Clinton on Durham report: 'Trump & Fox are desperately spinning up a fake scandal' Did Durham find something worse than Watergate? Not so far Pavlich: It was always spying MORE slammed former President Trump Donald TrumpTrump-nominated FAA administrator to resign at end of March Republican voters split over RNC censure of Cheney and Kinzinger: poll Trump issues endorsements in Texas congressional races MORE, the GOP and Fox News while speaking at New York Democratic Convention on Thursday.

"We can't get distracted. Whether it's by the latest culture war nonsense or some new right-wing lie on Fox or Facebook," Clinton told the crowd in New York City.

The former secretary of State and presidential nominee went on to allude to Fox News's coverage of Special Counsel John Durham's investigation into Russia's interference in the 2016 election.

This week, Durham accused Michael Sussman, an attorney for Clinton's 2016 presidential campaign who was charged with lying to the FBI, and his allies of exploiting government databases in an effort to gather information on Trump.

Right-wing media outlets, including Fox, have covered the story extensively.

"By the way, they've been coming after me again lately, in case you might have noticed. It's funny, the more trouble Trump gets into, the wilder the charges and conspiracy theories about me seem to get," Clinton said.

"So now, his accountants have fired him and investigations draw closer to him, and right on cue the noise machine gets turned up doesn't it? Fox leads the charge with accusations against me, counting on their audience to fall for it again. And as an aside, they're getting awfully close to actual malice in their attacks," she continued.

However, Clinton warned Democrats not to pay attention to both extreme ends of the political spectrum.

"Don't let the extremes of any or either side throw us off course. Focus on the solutions that matter to voters. Not the slogans that only matter on Twitter."

Clinton also countered Republican messaging, taking aim at the GOP's midterm messaging on education, parents, voting rights and guns.

"Republicans will claim they’re on the side of parents and family values, but they will do nothing for actual parents or families," Clinton said. "Nothing on child care, nothing on paid leave, nothing to help working moms and dads get by and get ahead."

"They'll ban books but do nothing about guns. They'll make it harder for people to vote but easier for big corporations to bust unions. They'll let polluters trash our environment and let Donald Trump trash our democracy," she said.