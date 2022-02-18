Ohio's Jane Timken hits male rivals 'who overcompensate for their inadequacies'

Ohio Republican Senate candidate Jane Timken hit her male primary rivals in a new ad released on Friday, touting her support for former President Trump Donald Trump Judge to dismiss challenge to Arkansas legislative maps unless DOJ joins case The Memo: Risks grow for Biden as Ukraine crisis spirals McCarthy endorses Cheney primary challenger MORE while accusing the other challengers of being like men who "overcompensate."

"We all know guys who overcompensate for their inadequacies, and that description fits the guys in the Senate race to a tee," Timken said in the ad, standing beside photos of fellow primary contenders Mike Gibbons, J.D. Vance and Josh Mandel.

"Well, I'm different. I'm the MAGA conservative with a backbone," she said, as she knocked down Mandel's photo to reveal a picture of her and Trump.

"As your GOP chairman, I turned Ohio into Trump country, and as your next senator I'll fight for stronger borders, America jobs, and parents' rights," she continued, describing herself as "Trump tough" and "America first."

Timken, Mandel, Vance and Gibbons are all openly vying for Trump's endorsement — and getting blowback from competitors over claims of closeness to Trump. That has particularly been true for Vance, who was extremely critical of the former president during his 2016 presidential campaign.

The 30-second spot comes on the heels of retiring Sen. Rob Portman Robert (Rob) Jones PortmanSenate passes resolution supporting Ukraine amid invasion fears Rand Paul threatens to block Ukraine-Russia resolution Senators urge Biden to 'impose significant costs' if Russia invades Ukraine MORE's (R-Ohio) endorsement of Timken as his successor. Portman's support is expected to elevate Timken in fundraising and potentially in the polls. Timken's campaign raised $250,000 in the 24 hours after Portman formally gave his support to her.

While Timken's campaign has touted a number of internal polls showing her gaining traction in the crowded primary field, other recent polls show her trailing her primary rivals.

A survey conducted earlier this month by the Trafalgar Group, a Republican polling firm, found former state Treasurer Josh Mandel (R) leading the field with 21 percent of support. Businessman Mike Gibbons (R) took 16 percent, and author and venture capitalist J.D. Vance took 14 percent. Timken and state Sen. Matt Dolan (R) were tied at about 10 percent, according to the poll. And another 25 percent said they were still undecided.

Portman's endorsement could very well help sway undecided Republican voters; however, it's Trump's endorsement that could help lock in a nomination.