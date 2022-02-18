Trump praises McCarthy, Stefanik for endorsing Cheney challenger

Former President Trump Donald Trump Judge to dismiss challenge to Arkansas legislative maps unless DOJ joins case The Memo: Risks grow for Biden as Ukraine crisis spirals McCarthy endorses Cheney primary challenger MORE praised both House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy Kevin McCarthyMcCarthy endorses Cheney primary challenger Lou Dobbs says he would be excited for Jim Jordan as House speaker, calls McCarthy a 'RINO' Sergeant-at-arms says all members of Congress can attend State of the Union MORE (R-Calif.) and House Republican Conference Chair Elise Stefanik Elise Marie StefanikThis week's must-watch moments on Capitol Hill Trump endorses Stefanik's reelection bid House Democrat unveils resolution recognizing staffers' right to unionize MORE (N.Y.) for endorsing Harriet Hageman, who's challenging Rep. Liz Cheney Elizabeth (Liz) Lynn CheneyMcCarthy endorses Cheney primary challenger CPAC's straw poll is the first Trump vs. DeSantis primary Republican voters split over RNC censure of Cheney and Kinzinger: poll MORE (R-Wyo.).

“Congratulations to Kevin McCarthy and Elise Stefanik on their strong and powerful endorsement of Harriet Hageman of Wyoming. Loser Liz Cheney is a [Republican In Name Only] and warmonger who doesn’t deserve to serve in the House of Representatives,” Trump, who has also endorsed Hageman, said in a statement issued through his Save America PAC. “Harriet will be an outstanding Representative for the Great State of Wyoming!”

On Thursday, McCarthy issued a statement saying that he would be endorsing Hageman, the most high-profile House endorsement she has received yet.

“The most successful Representatives in Congress focus on the needs of their constituents, and throughout her career, Harriet has championed America's natural resources and helped the people of Wyoming reject burdensome and onerous government overreach,” the House GOP leader said.

“I look forward to welcoming Harriet to a Republican majority next Congress, where together, we will hold the Biden Administration accountable and deliver much-needed solutions for the American people," he added.

That endorsement was followed by another on Friday from Stefanik, who also announced that she would be supporting Hageman’s primary challenge against Cheney. House Republicans voted last May to replace Cheney with Stefanik as their new conference chair.

“Harriet is a true America First patriot who has what it takes to restore true representation for Wyoming families,” the New York Republican tweeted.

Cheney is in for a competitive House race for the upcoming 2022 midterm given that several high-profile Republicans have put their weight behind Hageman.

While it is not common for primary challengers to House incumbents to receive endorsements from House Republicans, Cheney has become more and more ostracized from her party, especially in light of the Republican National Committee’s vote to censure her and Rep. Adam Kinzinger Adam Daniel KinzingerMcCarthy endorses Cheney primary challenger Republican voters split over RNC censure of Cheney and Kinzinger: poll The real reason Jim Jordan is ranting against Jan. 6 committee staff MORE (R-Ill.) earlier this month for their criticism of Trump and involvement in the House panel investigating the Capitol riot.

“Liz Cheney has completely lost the ability to do her job of representing Wyoming as our only member of the House of Representatives,” Hageman said in a statement following McCarthy’s endorsement.

“The Democrats in Washington, D.C. only see her as a temporary but useful tool to achieve their partisan goals, and the Republicans want nothing to do with her," she added. "It is her responsibility to fight for Wyoming and represent our values, and she has completely abandoned that.”