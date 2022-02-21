Former Trump chief of staff endorses Nancy Mace

Former Trump White House chief of staff Mick Mulvaney Mick MulvaneyThese people have been subpoenaed by the Jan. 6 panel Lobbying world Trump's relocation of the Bureau of Land Management was part of a familiar Republican playbook MORE on Monday endorsed Rep. Nancy Mace Nancy MaceMace: I'm going to win without Trump The Hill's Morning Report - Policies and politics on masks are changing Republicans spurned by Trump in primaries still embrace him MORE (R-S.C.), who is facing a Trump-endorsed primary challenger.

“Congresswoman Nancy Mace is a proven fiscally conservative leader for South Carolina and the Lowcountry,” Mulvaney, who was a congressman from South Carolina before taking a job as former President Trump Donald TrumpRepublicans scramble to halt Greitens in Missouri Mace: I'm going to win without Trump Walter Dellinger: a scholar and a mensch MORE's top aide, said in a statement. “Getting things done in Washington isn’t easy and it doesn’t have to be a nasty business — especially when Members of Congress put their constituents’ needs before partisan politics."

He added, "Her voting record is exceptional when it comes to promoting smaller government and lower taxes. And refreshingly, actually she works overtime to get things done in Congress. I support her 100 percent.”

Mace drew Trump's ire when she blamed him for the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol, saying in one interview he “put all of our lives at risk.”

Trump earlier this month endorsed her primary challenger Katie Arrington and blasted the first-term lawmaker, calling her “an absolutely terrible candidate” who has been “disloyal” to the Republican Party.

The former president said Mace's “remarks and attitude have been devastating for her community, and not at all representative” of the GOP.

In response, Mace filmed a video of herself in front of Trump Tower describing her longtime support for Trump and his policies.

“I supported him again in 2020 because of policies I believed in,” she said.

In an interview last week, Mace said, "I’m gonna win without him.”

Mulvaney has stayed largely out of the public eye after leaving the Trump administration but spoke out against the Jan. 6 attack after it happened.

“I thought it was important for someone who is not establishment, not a never-Trumper to say that was wrong,” Mulvaney said.