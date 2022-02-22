Three senators endorse Timken in Ohio GOP Senate primary

Ohio Republican Senate candidate Jane Timken on Tuesday received endorsements from three senators that followed retiring Sen. Rob Portman Robert (Rob) Jones PortmanAll eyes on Trump as Timken gains momentum in Ohio Ohio's Jane Timken hits male rivals 'who overcompensate for their inadequacies' Senate passes resolution supporting Ukraine amid invasion fears MORE (R-Ohio) picking her as his desired successor last week.

Sens. Joni Ernst Joni Kay ErnstRussia crisis threatens to worsen Biden's gas price problem Senate passes bill ending forced arbitration in sexual misconduct cases Lawmakers rolling out Violence Against Women Act without 'controversial' provision MORE (R-Iowa), Shelley Moore Capito Shelley Wellons Moore CapitoOn The Money — Congress eyes sprint to avoid shutdown Congress races to clinch government funding deal The Hill's Morning Report - Presented by Facebook - Americans struggle with soaring prices MORE (R-W.Va.) and Deb Fischer Debra (Deb) Strobel FischerOvernight Energy & Environment — Presented by ExxonMobil — Biden may get reprieve with gas price drop EPA proposes lowering past blending requirements for gasoline, rejecting waivers Overnight Defense & National Security — A new plan to treat Marines 'like human beings' MORE (R-Neb.) all backed Timken, citing what they said were her conservative credentials in a statement first seen by The Hill.

“As a fellow Midwesterner, Jane understands the challenges our farmers and small businesses face, and I look forward to working alongside another powerful mom and female in the U.S. Senate," Ernst said.

Fischer called Timken a "pro-life, pro-agriculture, and pro-military candidate," while Capito cited Timken's experience understanding issues faced by both their respective states, including the opioid epidemic.

"I've come to know Jane as a thoughtful and dedicated conservative leader who will tackle these issues head-on and bring tenacious, positive leadership to Washington," Capito said.

The latest batch of Senate endorsements follows Portman's backing of Timken last week. The move has been viewed as a boost for Timken, who has struggled to break into the upper tier of the race. The endorsement could help Timken in the polls and in fundraising. Many Ohio Republicans have wondered whether Portman's endorsement could be a prelude to an endorsement from former President Trump Donald TrumpOn The Money — Congress eyes sprint to avoid shutdown Hillicon Valley — Trump-backed app goes live Overnight Defense & National Security — Putin recognizes rebel regions' independence MORE.

Most of the candidates in the GOP primary, with the exception of state Sen. Matt Dolan, have openly jockeyed for Trump's backing in the race. On Friday, Timken, who is the only woman in the primary, released an ad accusing her male GOP rivals of overcompensating for their “inadequacies,” while touting her support for Trump.

“I’m Trump tough and I put America first,” Timken says in the 30-second spot.

The other GOP contenders have also received notable Senate endorsements in the race. Josh Mandel has been endorsed by Sens. Mike Lee Michael (Mike) Shumway LeeThe Hill's Morning Report - One day, two continents, words of war Senate passes bill to avert government shutdown Conservatives dig in as Senate struggles to get shutdown deal MORE (R-Utah) and Cynthia Lummis Cynthia Marie LummisRussia fight shows off tensions between McConnell, pro-Trump wing Portman backs Timken as successor in Ohio Senate Republicans urge DOJ to reject request for 'no fly' list for unruly passengers MORE (R-Wyo.), while Mike Gibbons has the backing of Sen. Rand Paul Randal (Rand) Howard PaulGOP senator faces challenge on Trump credentials Senate passes resolution supporting Ukraine amid invasion fears Senators struggle to present unified front against Russia MORE (R-Ky.). Sen. Josh Hawley Joshua (Josh) David HawleyThe Hill's Morning Report - Ukraine, the West await Russian attack Republicans scramble to halt Greitens in Missouri GOP senator faces challenge on Trump credentials MORE (R-Mo.) has backed J.D. Vance.