Top Bass aide leaves Los Angeles mayoral campaign

A top aide to Rep. Karen Bass Karen Ruth BassDemocrats hit 30-year high for House retirements Bass grabs lead in LA mayoral race: poll Billionaire mayoral candidate wants to add 1,500 to LAPD MORE’s (D) Los Angeles mayoral campaign has left her position as campaign manager, the Los Angeles Times reported.

A spokesperson for Bass’s mayoral campaign, Anna Bahr, confirmed to the Times that Jamarah Hayner had left her position as campaign manager and that the campaign appreciated the work she did, adding that it was a cordial departure.

Bahr also confirmed to the California newspaper that the executive vice president of progressive nonprofit Liberty Hill Foundation, Jenny Delwood, would be joining Bass’s campaign. Delwood also confirmed this to the Times, though details about the type of position she would be taking on were not immediately clear.

ADVERTISEMENT

On Feb. 28, Delwood will begin her role with Bass’s mayoral campaign, according to the Times. The two have previously worked together when the California congresswoman was the state Assembly Speaker and Delwood was her district director.

A request for comment was not immediately returned from Hayner to the Times; however, the newspaper noted that the top aide had worked on the campaign since its September launch.

The development comes several months before the mayoral primary in June. Bass is among a handful of Democrats seeking the mayoral seat in Los Angeles, others of which include City Councilman Kevin de León, Businessman Rick Caruso, City Attorney Mike Feuer and City Councilman Joe Buscaino.

A survey conducted by the Times and UC Berkeley Institute of Governmental Studies last week found that Bass was the leading contender within the race; however, a notable portion of voters still remain undecided.

The Hill has reached out to Bass’s campaign, Delwood and Attore & Associates, where Hayner works as a strategic partner, for comment.