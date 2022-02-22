Missouri Senate candidate Eric Schmitt to host fundraiser at Trump's Mar-a-Lago

Missouri Attorney General and Republican Senate candidate Eric Schmitt is set to hold a fundraiser at former President Trump Donald TrumpOn The Money — Congress eyes sprint to avoid shutdown Hillicon Valley — Trump-backed app goes live Overnight Defense & National Security — Putin recognizes rebel regions' independence MORE’s Mar-a-Lago resort next month.

The March 10 fundraiser, an invitation to which was obtained by The Hill, marks the latest salvo in the open battle among Missouri Republican Senate contenders to win the former president’s endorsement.

A spokesperson for Trump did not immediately say if the former president plans to attend the event.

People can donate $1,000 to attend the event and $5,800 to be a part of the “host committee.” The invitation did not clarify what perks come with being a part of the committee.

The Missouri race to replace retiring Sen. Roy Blunt Roy Dean BluntBiden request for COVID-19 funds faces resistance from lawmakers The Hill's Morning Report - One day, two continents, words of war Billy Long goes on tirade against Josh Hawley over Missouri Senate endorsement MORE (R) should be safe territory for the GOP, but Republicans are increasingly anxious over the candidacy of former Gov. Eric Greitens (R), who resigned in disgrace in 2018 and is an early frontrunner in the race.

Greitens left office over claims he sexually assaulted and blackmailed his hairdresser. He insisted their interactions were consensual, but a state legislative investigation deemed the allegations of abuse credible.

While Missouri is a deeply conservative state, Republicans are worried that a Greitens nomination could cost them Blunt’s seat – a devastating scenario in which any one race could flip the 50-50 Senate.

Several candidates are still openly jockeying for Trump’s support, with many Republicans in the state saying his endorsement could be a game changer and potentially crown a new frontrunner.

Republicans are eager for some consolidation in the field, arguing that a fractured primary leaves Greitens with a path to the nomination by winning only a plurality.

But in a sign that some Republicans may start to get more involved, Sen. Josh Hawley Joshua (Josh) David HawleyThe Hill's Morning Report - Ukraine, the West await Russian attack Republicans scramble to halt Greitens in Missouri GOP senator faces challenge on Trump credentials MORE (R), one of Missouri’s most popular GOP figures, backed Rep. Vicky Hartzler Vicky Jo HartzlerThe Hill's Morning Report - Ukraine, the West await Russian attack Republicans scramble to halt Greitens in Missouri Cruz endorses Schmitt in Missouri Senate race MORE (R) in the race last week. Sen. Ted Cruz Rafael (Ted) Edward CruzCPAC announces 2022 agenda, speakers Biden's SCOTUS pick, representation should still matter The Hill's Morning Report - Ukraine, the West await Russian attack MORE (R-Texas), who also has a broad platform in the party, endorsed Schmitt. Hartzler Tuesday also won the support of the prominent anti-abortion group Susan B. Anthony List.

National groups like the National Republican Senatorial Committee and the Senate Leadership Fund remain neutral.