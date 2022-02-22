House candidate apologies for behavior at sleepover

A Democratic House candidate is apologizing for drunkenly using profane language toward young girls at a sleepover during Valentine’s Day weekend.

Oklahoma candidate Abby Broyles reportedly accosted the girls during a sleepover she was invited to by a friend, journalism nonprofit NonDoc first reported.

Parents of the 12- and 13-years-olds told the outlet Broyles got drunk and called one young girl an “acne f---er,” another a “Hispanic f---er” and another a “judgy f---er.”

Although Boyles denied the accusations to NonDoc, she later took responsibility for the situation in an interview with Oklahoma News 4.

Boyles told the outlet she brought wine to the sleepover she was invited to by one of her friends, whose young daughter was also having a sleepover the same night.

She said the incident happened after she had been drinking and took a new sleeping medication, as she has “struggled with stress and anxiety and insomnia.”

She said she denied the original report because she did not remember the incident happening and that all she remembers is waking up and throwing up in a laundry basket.

“First of all, I want to apologize to the families again, and for people who say I just blacked out and I’m making this up, you don’t know me. I would never ever say anything hurtful,” Boyles said in the interview.

“I’ve never, ever would say something hurtful like those things. And that’s why I know I was not in my right mind. I know that that’s what happened because of that combination of things. And I deeply, deeply regret it,” she added.

The Hill has reached out to Boyles's campaign for comment.