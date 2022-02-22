65 percent of rural voters view Democratic Party unfavorably: poll

A new Morning Consult poll found a significant majority of rural voters hold unfavorable opinions of the Democratic Party ahead of the midterm elections.

According to the poll, 65 percent of rural voters view the Democratic Party negatively, while only 29 percent view the party favorably.

Of the 65 percent who view the party unfavorably, 48 percent say they view the Democratic Party very unfavorably.

ADVERTISEMENT

Rural voters are largely made up of working-class white individuals who favor the police, Christian values and securing the U.S.-Mexico border.

Those three issues are the top reasons rural voters view the Democratic Party negatively, the survey found.

Issues that Democrats view positively that turn away rural voters are stricter gun control, LGBTQ+ issues and the Black Lives Matter movement.

On a variety of issues, including which party can govern better, which party supports big and small businesses and which party is willing to compromise more, rural voters favor the Republican Party over the Democratic Party.

Only 23 percent of rural voters think the Democratic Party cares more about their community than Republicans.

Rural voters did say the Democratic Party was a bigger supporter of immigrants coming to the country than Republicans.

The results come as Democrats are working to keep their slim majorities in the House and Senate in November.

The survey was conducted between Jan. 14 and Jan. 16 among 1,525 self-identified rural voters. The margin or error is 1 percentage point.