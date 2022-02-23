House candidate calls sleepover controversy a 'painful attack on my character'

A Democratic House candidate, who apologized earlier this month after news outlets reported that she had used profanities during a Valentine’s Day weekend sleepover, called the controversy on Tuesday a “painful attack on my character.”

“The things I'm accused of saying are not who I am, nor do they depict the entirety of the situation that occurred. They are not a reflection of my beliefs. This has been a painful attack on my character from the accusations themselves to the overwhelming amount of politically-charged threats, malicious emails, calls and messages I've received,” House candidate Abby Broyles (D) tweeted.

“Like all of us, I'm not perfect. We all make mistakes and I'm sure I'm not the only Oklahoman who's ever had one too many on a Friday night.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Broyles said that she would be taking some time to focus on her mental health in light of the controversy.

The comments from Broyles, who is running for Oklahoma’s 5th Congressional District, come as she faced scrutiny earlier this month following remarks she reportedly made during a Valentine’s Day weekend sleepover.

According to journalism nonprofit NonDoc, parents of some of the girls at the sleepover said that she called one girl a “judgy f---er,” another an “acne f---er” and one other a “Hispanic f---er" while she was drunk.

She later apologized for the incident in an interview with TV affiliate KFOR, whom she used to work for when she previously worked as a journalist, saying that the incident had happened after she had taken a “medication I had never taken before.”

“I want to apologize to the families again, and for people who say I just blacked out and I’m making this up, you don’t know me,” Broyles told KFOR in an interview. “I would never ever say anything hurtful. I’ve never, ever would say something hurtful like those things. And that’s why I know I was not in my right mind. I know that that’s what happened because of that combination of things. And I deeply, deeply regret it.”