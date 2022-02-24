Almost half of Texas Republicans say Trump endorsement positively sways vote: poll

Almost half of Texas Republicans say an endorsement from former President Trump Donald TrumpJudge strikes down part of Biden surprise billing rules in win for doctors Overnight Defense & National Security — More Western pressure as Russia moves in Jan. 6 defendant who said 'this is war' on social media sentenced to 45 days in jail MORE sways their vote positively towards that candidate, according to a new poll from The Hill and Emerson College Polling.

The poll found 49 percent of Texas Republican primary voters say they are more likely to support a candidate if they have an endorsement from Trump.

Thirty-five percent say Trump’s endorsement has no impact on them, while 16 percent say it makes them less likely to support a candidate.

The poll results come as Trump has been active in handing out endorsements ahead of the November midterm elections and gubernatorial contests.

Trump threw his support behind Texas Gov. Greg Abbott Greg AbbottTexas governor orders agencies to investigate reports of transgender kids receiving gender-affirming care Abbott tops O'Rourke by 7 points in new Texas poll Texas sues Biden administration over transportation mask mandate MORE in June, with the poll finding Abbott is leading the primary with 61 percent support.

The poll found incumbent Attorney General Ken Paxton is also leading in the Republican primary with 43 percent.

Trump endorsed Paxton over state Land Commissioner George P. Bush back in July. Bush only has 20 percent support in the poll.

Trump has issued multiple endorsements in Texas congressional races, most recently for Reps. Lance Gooden Lance GoodenAlmost half of Texas Republicans say Trump endorsement positively sways vote: poll Trump issues endorsements in Texas congressional races Watchdog: 7 members of Congress allegedly failed to disclose stock trades MORE, Troy Nehls and Randy Weber Randall (Randy) Keith WeberTrump issues endorsements in Texas congressional races GOP leader's marathon speech forces House Democrats to push vote McCarthy delays swift passage of spending plan with record-breaking floor speech MORE.

The poll was conducted from Feb. 21 to Feb. 22, surveying 522 likely voters in the Republican primary sample. The margin of error for the sample is plus or minus 4.2 percentage points.