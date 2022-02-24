Trump holds GOP candidate forum at Mar-a-Lago

Former President Trump Donald TrumpJudge strikes down part of Biden surprise billing rules in win for doctors Overnight Defense & National Security — More Western pressure as Russia moves in Jan. 6 defendant who said 'this is war' on social media sentenced to 45 days in jail MORE on Wednesday hosted a GOP candidate forum at Mar-a-Lago ahead of the November midterm elections.

The forum, called Take Back Congress Candidate Forum, included several prominent members of Congress and others who are running for office this year, Punchbowl reported.

Among those already in Congress who attended were Sens. Marsha Blackburn Marsha BlackburnLawmakers condemn Putin, call for crippling sanctions on Russia amid military operation Advocates scorn lawmakers over 'crack pipe' uproar Senate passes bill to avert government shutdown MORE (Tenn.), Ted Cruz Rafael (Ted) Edward CruzOvernight Defense & National Security — More Western pressure as Russia moves in Overnight Energy & Environment — Biden sanctions Russian Nord Stream pipeline Five things to know about Nord Stream 2 shutdown MORE (Texas) and Lindsey Graham Lindsey Olin GrahamBen Crump calls on Biden to pick Jackson as Supreme Court nominee GOP unites around blaming Biden for Ukraine crisis Biden, allies launch sanctions against Russia MORE (S.C.) and Reps. Jim Banks (Ind.), Ronny Jackson (Texas), Mike Carey (Ohio) and Mary Miller (Ill.).

Current candidates for Congress at the event included Senate hopefuls Herschel Walker (Ga.) and Eric Greitens (Mo.) and House candidates Morgan Ortagus (Tenn.), Harriett Hageman (Wyo.), and Max Miller (Ohio), according to Punchbowl.

The forum took place as Russia invaded Ukraine on Wednesday night, with Trump commenting on Russian President Vladimir Putin Vladimir Vladimirovich PutinUkrainian state border service says troops attacked from Belarus Menendez: Need to expel Kremlin from international community is in 'sharp focus' Lawmakers to receive briefing from Biden administration on Thursday MORE at the event.

"He's taken over a country for $2 worth of sanctions. I'd say that's pretty smart,” Trump said, adding the attack would have never happened under his presidency.

Ukraine is a test in an already divided GOP with a growing isolationist faction of the party.

The Republican establishment has been united in calling on tough sanctions against Russia and blaming the Biden administration for not doing more to stand up to Putin sooner.

However, another side of the party does not agree with the significance the establishment is putting on Ukraine and is calling for a lighter response to the Russian aggression.