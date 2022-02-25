Cook Political Report shifts forecast for two Senate races toward GOP

The nonpartisan Cook Political Report on Friday shifted its forecasts for two Senate races to the right.

Cook moved the race to replace retiring North Carolina Sen. Richard Burr Richard Mauze BurrThe Hill's Morning Report - One day, two continents, words of war On The Money — Congress averts government shutdown Senate passes bill to avert government shutdown MORE (R) from "toss-up" to "likely Republican," while the Senate race in Colorado went from "solid Democrat" to "likely Democrat."

Inn North Carolina, three people are competing in a hotly contested GOP primary.

Rep. Ted Budd Theodore (Ted) Paul BuddRepublicans spurned by Trump in primaries still embrace him Midterm primaries might be critical to balance of the Senate Trump under fire over Tennessee primary nod MORE, who has the endorsement of former President Trump Donald TrumpOvernight Health Care — Judge deals setback for surprise billing rules Sidney Powell must comply with nonmonetary sanctions, court rules Scott's agenda spurs backlash from Democrats, GOP alike MORE, and former Gov. Pat McCrory are in a tight battle as favorites for the position. Former Rep. Mark Walker Bradley (Mark) Mark WalkerMidterm primaries might be critical to balance of the Senate Trump under fire over Tennessee primary nod The Hill's Morning Report - Democrats sense opportunity with SCOTUS vacancy MORE also remains in the race.

Former state Supreme Court Justice Cheri Beasley is likely to win the Democratic nomination to run for the Senate seat.

In Colorado, incumbent ​​Sen. Michael Bennet Michael Farrand BennetEmboldened GOP looks to expand midterm battleground map Senate passes bill to make former internment camp national historic site Swing-state voters concerned about Build Back Better's impact on inflation: poll MORE (D) is running for his third term in office. Multiple Republicans are running in a primary for the chance to challenge him.

Former El Paso County Republican official Eli Bremer has been the most successful at raising funds for his primary campaign.

The switch in Cook's ratings highlight what will almost certainly be a tough midterm year for the Democratic Party.