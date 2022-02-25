Biden's job approval hits new low: poll

President Biden Joe BidenBiden has decided on Supreme Court nominee: reports Japan, Australia, New Zealand impose penalties on Russia following invasion into Ukraine Psaki on Cruz 'Peanuts' character comparison: 'Don't tell him I like Peppermint Patty' MORE's approval rating has hit a new low of 38 percent, according to a new Harvard CAPS-Harris Poll survey released exclusively to The Hill on Friday.

Seventeen percent of registered voters said they "strongly approve" of Biden's job in office while another 21 percent said they "somewhat approve."

Another 39 percent said they "strongly disapproved" of Biden's job, while 16 percent said they "somewhat approved."

The findings come as Biden grapples with the violent Russian invasion of Ukraine, as well as record-high inflation stateside. Biden is set to address the nation on Tuesday, delivering his first State of the Union remarks to Congress.

"On the eve of his State of the Union, the president has hit a new low as inflation and economic anxiety hit new highs. The president is now underwater on every top domestic and foreign policy issue," said Mark Penn Mark PennThis time, the State of the Union address will matter Poll: 30 percent of Americans say they approve of the job Congress is doing Majority of voters say Biden is unable to handle issues with Russia, China: poll MORE, the co-director of the Harvard CAPS-Harris Poll survey.

The same poll found that 64 percent of registered voters said Biden is “too lenient” with Russia, while 31 percent said he handles Russia “just right.” Five percent said he’s “too tough.”

The Harvard CAPS-Harris Poll survey of 2,026 registered voters was conducted from Feb. 23-24. It is a collaboration of the Center for American Political Studies at Harvard University and the Harris Poll.

The survey is an online sample drawn from the Harris Panel and weighted to reflect known demographics. As a representative online sample, it does not report a probability confidence interval.