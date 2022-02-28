RNC releases poll ahead of SOTU showing Biden approval underwater

An internal poll from the Republican National Committee shows President Biden Joe BidenBiden approval near record low amid economic frustration: poll Barr says Trump 'lost his grip' in forthcoming memoir Capitol Police to reinstall fence for State of the Union address MORE's approval rating underwater across a number of different fronts on the eve of his first State of the Union address.

The poll, which was obtained first by The Hill, showed Biden's disapproval rating at 53 percent, while his approval rating sat at 41 percent.

The findings come as the president grapples with record-high inflation, a Russian invasion of Ukraine and the latest stage of the coronavirus pandemic. But voters said it was the economy that was their most important issue. Thirty-three percent said economic issues were their "most or next most important issue," while immigration came in second place at 20 percent.

Fifty percent of voters said they blame rising prices in the U.S. on "bad policies in Washington, D.C.," while 54 percent of voters said Biden and his Democratic allies are not focused on issues that matter.

The poll also painted a bleak picture for down-ballot Democrats going into November's midterm elections. Fifty-seven percent of voters said they are "very likely or somewhat likely" to vote Republican in November.

An RNC memo accompanying the poll touted the results as showing “the political environment for Republicans to be in a very encouraging place.”

On Tuesday, Biden will have an opportunity to message on difficult issues facing his first term, including inflation and the pandemic. Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds (R) is slated to give the Republican response to the address.

The poll was conducted by the GOP polling and research firm the Tarrance Group on Feb. 10-17 among 800 registered voters. The margin of error is plus or minus 3.5 percentage points.