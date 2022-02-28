Top Latino group endorses Tom Perez for Maryland governor

The Latino Victory Fund on Monday endorsed former Democratic National Committee Chair Tom Perez Thomas PerezClinton’s top five vice presidential picks Government social programs: Triumph of hope over evidence Labor’s 'wasteful spending and mismanagement” at Workers’ Comp MORE in the race to replace Maryland's outgoing governor, Republican Larry Hogan Larry HoganMaryland officially rescinds statewide mask mandate in schools Overnight Health Care — Capitol Police prepare for possible vax protest Maryland officials vote to let local school districts make mask policy decisions MORE.

Perez, who also served as former President Obama Barack Hussein ObamaBiden shows decisive leadership on Ukraine; it'll get tougher Biden will speak on Ukraine, 'optimism' in State of the Union Cotton avoids condemning Trump for his praise of Putin MORE's secretary of Labor, will face off against at least eight other Democrats in the state's June 28 primary.

“We’re thrilled to support Tom Perez for Maryland governor. He’s a force for good who has fought tooth and nail to improve the lives of every constituency he has served while in public office,” said Nathalie Rayes, Latino Victory Fund president and CEO.

While Perez has the highest national name recognition of all Democratic candidates vying for the spot, he faces a grueling primary.

The state's top Democrats are going all-in on the race, which represents the Democrats' best opportunity this year to win a governor's mansion currently in GOP hands.

Hogan is term limited and the GOP primary has eight contenders, including former state legislator Robin Ficker, Hogan-endorsed former state Secretary of Commerce Kelly Schultz, and Del. Dan Cox, who was endorsed by former President Trump Donald TrumpBarr says Trump 'lost his grip' in forthcoming memoir Five things to know about Ukraine's President Zelensky Schumer to meet with Biden's Supreme Court pick Wednesday MORE.

Among Perez's Democratic opponents are Maryland Comptroller Peter Franchot, author and businessman Wes Moore, former Prince George's County Executive Rushern Baker, nonprofit executive Jon Baron and former Obama Secretary of Education John King.

As of January, Perez was trailing Franchot, Moore, King and Baron in available campaign cash.

The Latino Victory endorsement will help Perez tap into a proven funding network with close links to President Biden Joe BidenBiden approval near record low amid economic frustration: poll Barr says Trump 'lost his grip' in forthcoming memoir Capitol Police to reinstall fence for State of the Union address MORE's political sphere.

It will also help Perez rally Maryland's growing Latino electorate.

“Nathalie and the Latino Victory Fund have done incredible work to expand Latino political representation across our country and I'm excited that together we will mobilize Latino voters across our state like never before so we can deliver results for all Marylanders,” said Perez in a statement.

Perez, the son of Dominican immigrants, also served as Maryland secretary of Labor under former Gov. Martin O'Malley (D), and led the United States Department of Justice Civil Rights Division before being appointed to Obama's Cabinet.

Perez expanded his national footprint as chair of the Democratic National Committee during the 2020 elections, when he pushed the party to expand its outreach to minority voters.

He was reportedly under consideration for nomination by President Biden as attorney general, a position that ultimately went to Merrick Garland Merrick GarlandJury finds three officers involved in George Floyd's death guilty Senators press Garland to quickly confront misconduct at federal prisons John Durham sent a message to the attorney general and the country MORE.

“As governor, he’ll be an effective champion for progressive policies that will help the Latino community thrive, including access to high-quality education, job opportunities, racial justice and climate change," Rayes said.

"He has a proven public office track record and the support of Maryland’s growing and vibrant Latino community. We’re confident he’ll break another barrier by becoming the first Latino in Maryland history to head to the governor’s mansion,” she added.