McCarthy-backed Republican wins contested Texas House primary

Texas Republican Morgan Luttrell won a contested House primary over an opponent backed by the GOP’s far-right flank.

Luttrell, a former Navy SEAL endorsed by House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy Kevin McCarthyMcCarthy-backed Republican wins contested Texas House primary Russia inflames political war over gas prices, oil drilling Lawmakers want House to stay in session to pass aid to Ukraine MORE (R-Calif.), bested several other candidates in the primary, including conservative activist Christian Collins, who was backed by Reps. Marjorie Taylor Greene Marjorie Taylor GreeneGOP efforts to downplay danger of Capitol riot increase The Memo: What now for anti-Trump Republicans? Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene says she's meeting with Trump 'soon' in Florida MORE (R-Ga.) and Madison Cawthorn (R-N.C.). Collins had also previously worked for Sen. Ted Cruz Rafael (Ted) Edward CruzMcCarthy-backed Republican wins contested Texas House primary Russia inflames political war over gas prices, oil drilling Senate Republicans oppose Biden's .5 billion COVID-19 relief request MORE (R-Texas).

Luttrell’s victory sets him up as the favorite to win the general election to replace retiring Rep. Kevin Brady Kevin Patrick BradyMcCarthy-backed Republican wins contested Texas House primary Five takeaways from the Texas primaries Republican rep won't run for Senate, hopes to become Ways and Means chair: report MORE (R) in Texas’s deep red 8th Congressional District outside of Houston.

Collins and his allies had seized on Luttrell’s support for McCarthy and endorsements from people like Rep. Adam Kinzinger Adam Daniel KinzingerMcCarthy-backed Republican wins contested Texas House primary Senate GOP shrugs off latest Trump revelation The Memo: Boebert's antics seen as new sign of politics' decline MORE (R-Ill.), one of former President Trump Donald TrumpMcCarthy-backed Republican wins contested Texas House primary DHS grants temporary immigration status to all Ukrainians in the US Senate GOP shrugs off latest Trump revelation MORE’s fiercest intraparty critics, to suggest that Luttrell is insufficiently conservative.

The race also underscored the divided bases of the GOP. Collins founded the Texas Youth Summit, which promoted speakers who tout the “Judeo-Christian principles this country was founded upon,” while Luttrell came from a more traditional military background.

The results of the primary could also reverberate in the battle for the speakership should Republicans retake the House this November. Luttrell has indicated that he would back McCarthy for the speakership, while Collins said he would follow the recommendations of the hardline House Freedom Caucus, which has grown closer to McCarthy but sunk his 2015 speaker bid.