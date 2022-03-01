Zeldin wins New York GOP's nomination for governor

Rep. Lee Zeldin Lee ZeldinOur infrastructure is succumbing to natural disasters — we need to be ready for worsening floods New York lawmakers approve congressional map that could help Democrats flip three seats New York lawmakers unveil map that would boost number of Democratic seats MORE (R-N.Y.) on Tuesday was selected as the New York state GOP’s nominee to run for governor in November.

He won the votes of more than 85 percent of Republican party officials at the state convention. Zeldin and his running mate Alison Esposito had already won endorsements from GOP leaders in almost every county, and Esposito won the nomination for lieutenant governor earlier Tuesday.

Any Republican who had hoped to get on the ballot had to win 25 percent support from the roughly 450 party officials gathered Tuesday.

Other contenders for governor could still force a primary if they gather 15,000 signature, though few in the past have hit that bar following past conventions.

Andrew Giuliani, the son of former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani Rudy GiulianiJudge in Trump conspiracy case links Jan. 6 to history of racist violence 'What-aboutism' — Ruling against Trump leaves more questions than answers on free speech Judge rules Trump must face civil suits over Jan. 6 MORE; Rob Astorino, a former Westchester County executive; and businessman Harry Wilson are among the other GOP candidates for governor.

Zeldin is expected to run against Gov. Kathy Hochul Kathy HochulVodka, pensions, sister cities: Governors move to punish Russia The Hill's Morning Report - What's next for Russia-Ukraine conflict? Adams eyes lifting NYC vaccine requirement for public places on March 7 MORE (D), who is seeking a full term of her own after taking over following former Gov. Andrew Cuomo Andrew CuomoCNN to replace Zucker with Chris Licht: report Former hedge fund manager announces GOP bid for New York governor Ex-CNN executive discussed interview topics with Andrew Cuomo: report MORE’s (D) resignation last year. She faces primary challenges from New York City Public Advocate Jumaane Williams and Rep. Thomas Suozzi, though she is the heavy favorite in the nominating race.

Joseph Pinion also won the state party’s nomination to run in the Senate race against Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer Chuck SchumerWhy are Republicans fighting to pollute the air we breathe? Biden SOTU to be balancing act of legislative agenda, courting weary voters Psaki on Cruz 'Peanuts' character comparison: 'Don't tell him I like Peppermint Patty' MORE (D).