Herschel Walker pulls out of Greene event after her speech at white nationalist conference

Georgia Republican Senate candidate and former NFL star Herschel Walker is backing out of a planned speech at an event organized by Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene Marjorie Taylor GreeneGOP efforts to downplay danger of Capitol riot increase The Memo: What now for anti-Trump Republicans? Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene says she's meeting with Trump 'soon' in Florida MORE (R-Ga.) after she attended a white nationalist conference.

Walker, the frontrunner in the GOP primary to challenge Sen. Raphael Warnock Raphael WarnockA simple idea to promote tolerance and trust in Congress Democrats try to regroup heading into rough November Democrats seek midterm course-correct in suburbs MORE (D-Ga.), was previously slated to speak at Greene’s “Second Amendment and Freedom Rally” in Rome, Ga. on Saturday. His campaign confirmed on Tuesday that he will no longer address the event.

Walker's decision was first reported by the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

The rally is still expected to draw several other high-profile Republicans, including Sen. David Perdue David PerdueKemp administration says Georgia will 'fully divest' from Russian firms Herschel Walker says he doesn't support 'either' Kemp or Perdue The Hill's Campaign Report: CPAC is back MORE (R-Ga.), who’s challenging Gov. Brian Kemp Brian KempKemp administration says Georgia will 'fully divest' from Russian firms Vodka, pensions, sister cities: Governors move to punish Russia Herschel Walker says he doesn't support 'either' Kemp or Perdue MORE in Georgia’s gubernatorial primary, and Rep. Matt Gaetz Matthew (Matt) GaetzA simple idea to promote tolerance and trust in Congress Lawmakers urge Biden to ask Congress before sending military to Ukraine Press: San Francisco Democrats clean house MORE (R-Fla.), a far-right Florida congressman and close ally of Greene.

Walker’s decision to pull out of the event came just a few days after Greene appeared at the America First Political Action Conference (AFPAC), a gathering organized by Nick Fuentes, a prominent white nationalist.

Just before Greene spoke at the conference on Friday, Fuentes called on the crowd to give a “round of applause for Russia,” days after the country began its invasion of Ukraine. Many in the audience then began chanting the name of Russian President Vladimir Putin Vladimir Vladimirovich PutinMcCarthy criticizes GOP members who spoke at white nationalist conference: 'Unacceptable' Overnight Defense & National Security — Ukraine stands as Russian frustration grows Ukrainian leaders press lawmakers to back no-fly zone MORE.

Another Republican member of Congress, Rep. Paul Gosar Paul Anthony GosarMcCarthy criticizes GOP members who spoke at white nationalist conference: 'Unacceptable' Pompeo slams Taylor-Greene for 'playing footsie' with 'anti-Semitic neo-Nazis' Romney on Greene, Gosar: 'I have morons on my team' MORE (R-Ariz.), also appeared at that conference by video.

Their appearances at AFPAC have since drawn widespread condemnation from Republicans, including House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy Kevin McCarthyMcCarthy criticizes GOP members who spoke at white nationalist conference: 'Unacceptable' Sunday shows preview: Russia invades Ukraine; Biden nominates Jackson to Supreme Court Marjorie Taylor Greene defends attendance at white nationalist conference MORE (R-Calif.), who called the behavior “appalling and wrong.” Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell Addison (Mitch) Mitchell McConnellMcCarthy criticizes GOP members who spoke at white nationalist conference: 'Unacceptable' Manchin joins with Senate GOP to block bill guaranteeing abortion access McConnell to meet with Biden's Supreme Court nominee Wednesday MORE (R-Ky.) issued a statement saying that “there’s no place in the Republican Party for white supremacists or antisemitism.”