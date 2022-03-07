Pence group launches early $10M ad buy

An outside group headed by former Vice President Mike Pence Michael (Mike) Richard PenceThe Memo: GOP can't settle on Ukraine message 2024 Republicans eager to be seen as tough on Russia Pence: No room in GOP for 'apologists for Putin' MORE will spend $10 million on new advertisements tying potentially vulnerable House Democrats to the Biden administration.

The advertisements, airing in eleven states, urge incumbent Democrats to support American energy production rather than relying on Russian oil.

“Before Russian bombs began to rain on Ukraine, before hundreds of innocent Ukrainians lost their lives, a horrific decision had already been made,” a narrator intones. “Joe Biden Joe BidenArmed intruder arrested at Joint Base Andrews after Harris' return Capitol Police issues emergency declaration over trucker convoy Harris in Selma: 'We will not let setbacks stop us' MORE caved to the radical environmentalists and stopped America’s Keystone Pipeline and dramatically increased Americans’ dependence on Russian oil, endangering America’s security and helping Russia fund their invasion.”

Pence himself does not appear in the ad, paid for by Advancing American Freedom, the outside issue advocacy group he founded.

A bipartisan group of lawmakers have backed bans on Russian oil in recent days, after the February 24 invasion of Ukraine. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi Nancy PelosiBarr says no evidence that Trump was 'legally responsible' for Jan. 6 attack House working on bill to ban Russian oil imports Blinken: 'Active discussion' ongoing on banning import of Russian oil MORE said last week she would entertain a ban.

The Pence-funded ad blitz targets four Texas Democrats, Reps. Colin Allred (D), Henry Cuellar (D), Lizzie Fletcher (D) and Vicente Gonzalez (D). It will air in Iowa, against Rep. Cindy Axne Cindy AxneOvernight Energy & Environment — Biden tries to reverse Trump on power plants 23 House Democrats call for Biden to keep full climate funds in Build Back Better Planned Parenthood endorses nearly 200 House incumbents ahead of midterms MORE (D), and in Maine, Oregon, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Ohio, Arizona, Virginia, Kansas and New Mexico, all states where Republicans hope to win House seats currently held by Democrats.

“In order to set the United States back on a path of energy independence, we need Congress to stand up to Putin and stand up for American energy,” Pence said in a statement announcing the ad buy.

Pence has slowly raised his profile in recent months as he considers his own political future. In an address to members of the Republican National Committee this weekend, Pence seemed to draw a contrast with his former boss, ex-President Donald Trump Donald TrumpBarr says no evidence that Trump was 'legally responsible' for Jan. 6 attack Russia and the Republicans Trump jokes US should 'put the Chinese flag' on F-22 fighter jets and 'bomb the s---' out of Russia: report MORE, who has offered glowing assessments of Russian President Vladimir Putin Vladimir Vladimirovich PutinKristen Stewart pays tribute to Ukraine at independent film awards Russia looks to recruit Syrians into Ukraine war: report Russians search for BBC, outside news outlets amid Putin crackdown MORE.

“There is no room in this party for apologists for Putin,” Pence told donors. “There is only room for champions of freedom.”