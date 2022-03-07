Trump not invited to conservative AEI event

When a group of conservative leaders and donors meet for the American Enterprise Institute’s annual World Forum this week, there will be one notable absence: former President Trump.

The former president wasn’t invited to the gathering in Sea Island, Ga., a Republican source confirmed to The Hill. The absence was first reported on Sunday by CBS News.

The forum is expected to feature appearances by a handful of Republican critics of Trump, like Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan, as well as several Democrats, including Brian Deese, the director of the National Economic Council.

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.), who has sought to move the GOP past Trump, is also slated to speak at the gathering.

While the conservative-leaning AEI previously backed some of Trump’s policies during his tenure in the White House, several of the think tank’s fellows have spoken out against the former president.

Among them is Jonah Goldberg, who resigned from his role as a conservative analyst for Fox News and eventually joined CNN as a contributor. He’s also expected to appear at the gathering.

While Trump himself won’t appear at the World Forum this week, some of his allies will. According to CBS News, National Republican Senatorial Committee Chair Rick Scott (Fla.) is set to attend, as is House Republican Conference Chair Elise Stefanik (N.Y.).

Of course, Trump already has an engagement of his own over the weekend. He’s scheduled to hold a rally in Florence, S.C., on Saturday.