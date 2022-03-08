Stefanik's PAC releases latest round of endorsements for GOP women candidates

House Republican Conference Chairwoman Elise Stefanik Elise Marie StefanikTrump not invited to conservative AEI event GOP leaders blame Biden 'weakness' for Russian invasion of Ukraine McCarthy criticizes GOP members who spoke at white nationalist conference MORE's (R-N.Y) super PAC on Tuesday released its latest round of endorsements, seeking to boost GOP women candidates ahead of November's midterm elections.

Stefanik's E-PAC formally threw its support around Tanya Contreras Wheeless in Arizona's fourth congressional district, Anna Paulina Luna in Florida's 13th congressional district, Erin Houchin in Indiana's ninth congressional district, Annie Black in Nevada's fourth congressional district, Liz Joy in New York's 20th congressional district, Madison Gesiotto Gilbert in Ohio's 13th congressional district, Lori Chavez-DeRemer in Oregon's fifth congressional district, Morgan Ortagus in Tennessee's fifth congressional district, Cassy Garcia in Texas' 28th congressional district, and Mayra Flores in Texas' 34th congressional district.

Flores won her primary in Texas's 34th district last week, while Garcia advanced to the Republican runoff in the state's 28th congressional district. Seven of the districts in E-PAC's latest round of endorsements are on the National Republican Campaign Committee's (NRCC) target list.

“We have strong Republican women running from Florida, to Indiana, to Arizona, to Oregon in top battleground districts that will determine the House majority," Stefanik said in a statement.

Tuesday's list of endorsements brought E-PAC's total endorsements for 2022 to 18 candidates.

Stefanik said that the endorsements are proof that more Republican women than ever before are running for Congress.

“I’m thrilled to add to E-PAC’s impressive slate of Republican women candidates by officially endorsing nine more Rising Star GOP women for Congress. It’s clear there is no shortage of all-star Republican women this cycle–we have a record-shattering 260+ Republican women who are already running for Congress, which surpasses our record in 2020 during the historic ‘Year of the Republican Woman’,” she said in the same statement.

There are currently 31 Republican women, plus two GOP women delegates serving in the House.

E-PAC also rolled out its latest "Women to Watch" candidates on Tuesday, which is made up of women Stefanik believes are strong candidates and could consider supporting later in the campaign cycle. That list includes Jan Kulmann and Barbara Kirkmeyer in Colorado's eighth congressional district, Catalina Lauf and Cassandra Tanner Miller in Illinois' 11th congressional district, Regan Deering in Illinois' 13th congressional district, Theresa Gavarone in Ohio's ninth congressional district, Jessica De La Cruz in Rhode Island's second congressional district, Kalena Bruce and Sarah Walsh in Missouri's fourth congressional district, and Yesli Vega in Virginia's seventh congressional district.