Senate Republicans raise record $11.7M in February

The National Republican Senatorial Committee (NRSC) pulled in nearly $12 million last month, giving the GOP’s Senate campaign arm its best February on record.

The $11.7 million raised by the NRSC last month is significantly more than it raised a year ago. In February 2021, the group pulled in just over $6.4 million, according to its federal filings, while its Democratic counterpart, the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee (DSCC), brought in just under $7.3 million.

With its latest fundraising haul, the NRSC now has $41.6 million in the bank. The DSCC hasn’t disclosed its February fundraising total yet, though the group raised nearly $10.7 million in January and closed out that month with about $29.3 million in cash on hand.

The NRSC’s announcement, which was first reported on Tuesday by Politico, comes as Senate Republicans gear up for an all-out campaign push to recapture their majority in the upper chamber in this year’s midterm elections.

Republicans need to flip just one seat in the Senate to gain control. And while they’re defending more seats this year than Democrats, they’re hoping that a favorable political environment will give them the edge in a handful of key battleground states, like Georgia, Arizona, New Hampshire and Nevada.

Sen. Rick Scott Rick ScottGOP braces for nail-biter with Ron Johnson reelection bid Senate Republicans set sights on blue state 'sleeper' races GOP Sen. Rick Scott signals he is willing to consider voting for Jackson MORE (R-Fla.), the chair of the NRSC, has also held out the possibility that Republicans could put Senate races in some blue states into play before the November general elections, like Colorado and Washington State.