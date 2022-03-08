Former Trump national security official jumps into Senate race in Oklahoma

A former top Trump national security official is jumping into the race for outgoing Sen. James Inhofe James (Jim) Mountain InhofeOvernight Health Care — Presented by Alexion — Battle lines drawn over COVID-19 funding Senate GOP passes resolution to nix COVID-19 emergency Scott reiterates his plan could change after McConnell rebuke MORE’s (R-Okla.) seat, adding to what is expected to be a crowded GOP field.

Alex Gray, who served as the National Security Council chief of staff, announced on Tuesday that he is launching a bid for the Oklahoma seat and has already received the endorsement of former acting Director of National Intelligence Richard Grenell Richard GrenellRNC pushes back against call for chair's resignation over LGBT outreach Biden names nominee for US ambassador to Germany Grenell still interested in California recall bid MORE.

“The current 50-50 split in the Senate is terrifying, and we must keep the seats we have and add additional ones in the 2022 election cycle. Republicans in the Senate are the last line of defense against court-packing, the green new deal, radical liberal judges, and 40 year-high inflation under the Biden administration,” Gray said in a statement.

“I was honored to serve President Trump Donald TrumpTrump calls Barr a 'Bushie' who went to the other side Gas prices spike as support for Russian oil ban grows Barr becomes latest former ally to escalate feud with Trump MORE every day of his presidency in the White House, and I will continue President Trump’s America First mission in the Senate and fight for the same conservative policies that helped our country prosper under his leadership,” he continued. “I am looking forward to introducing myself to the people of Oklahoma and sharing our vision not only for Oklahoma but our country’s future.”

Inhofe, 87, formally announced late last month that he would be retiring from his Senate seat at the end of the year, and that he is endorsing his chief of staff Luke Holland to replace him.

“As a fourth generation Oklahoman, I know America is the greatest country in the world. It’s a gift from God, and that’s why we must do everything we can to stop the march toward socialism, stand up to China, and get President Trump’s agenda back on track,” Holland said on his campaign website.

Republican Rep. Markwayne Mullin Markwayne MullinThe Hill's Morning Report - What's next for Russia-Ukraine conflict? Inhofe retirement to set off intense jockeying in Oklahoma Congress needs to act on the social determinants of health MORE (Okla.) has also jumped into the race for Inhofe’s seat.