trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Campaign

GOP women’s group rolls out seven-figure ad buy for Jane Timken in Ohio

by Julia Manchester - 03/08/22 5:17 PM ET
Associated Press/Aaron Doster
In this Oct. 6, 2020, file photo, Jane Timken, at the time the chair of the Ohio Republican Party, speaks at the Hamilton County Board of Elections during early voting in Norwood, Ohio. Timken is among five contenders in the U.S. Senate primary in Ohio, which is still a year away; the five already are…

The Republican group Winning for Women on Tuesday rolled out a seven-figure ad buy supporting Ohio Senate candidate Jane Timken ahead of May’s primary. 

The $1.4 million television, radio, digital and mail campaign marks the group’s first spending in the 2022 cycle. The campaign will hit the television and radio airwaves for three weeks in the Columbus, Toledo, and Youngstown media markets. It will also include digital and mail efforts in the region.

The new ads paint Timken as a “Trump conservative” and an “America First conservative,” underscoring what has become a theme of the entire GOP primary. Timken, businessman Mike Gibbons, author J.D. Vance and former state Treasurer Josh Mandel have all openly jockeyed for Trump’s endorsement — and have received blowback from one another over claims of closeness to Trump. 

On Monday, Gibbons rolled out an ad tying himself to the former president and questioning Timken’s and Vance’s support for Trump. Timken released an ad last month touting her support for Trump while accusing the other challengers of being like men who “overcompensate.”

While Trump has yet to back someone in the primary, Timken received the biggest endorsement yet from retiring Sen. Rob Portman (R-Ohio). That endorsement was promptly followed by endorsements from Sens. Joni Ernst (R-Iowa), Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.) and Deb Fischer (R-Neb.).

Portman’s endorsement has been viewed as a boost for Timken, who has struggled to break into the upper tier of the race.

Many Ohio Republicans have wondered whether Portman’s endorsement could be a prelude to an endorsement from Trump. 

But the latest polling shows Gibbons in the lead among GOP primary voters. An Emerson College-The Hill poll released last week showed him with 22 percent support. Mandel trailed at 15 percent support, while Vance came in at 8 percent. Timken and state Sen. Matt Dolan (R) each received 6 percent support. Another 39 percent of Republican primary voters said they were undecided.  

Tags 2022 2022 midterm election 2022 midterm elections 2022 midterms Deb Fischer Election 2022 Joni Ernst Ohio Rob Portman Shelley Moore Capito

The Hill has removed its comment section, as there are many other forums for readers to participate in the conversation. We invite you to join the discussion on Facebook and Twitter.

Most Popular

  1. House set to pass marijuana...
  2. Tearful Craig Melvin confirms...
  3. Jan. 6 committee member: Jared...
  4. Poll: Fetterman leads Lamb by...
  5. Senate, House Democrats urge Biden...
  6. Tillis endorses Cawthorn’s...
  7. Bolton pushes back on Trump, says...
  8. Putin ordering draft of 135,000...
  9. CNN: ‘Realistic chance’ Hunter...
  10. House passes bill to cap the cost...
  11. Congress gives IRA perks to high...
  12. First Nations members urge Pope...
  13. Judge strikes down New York...
  14. Biden announces largest-ever oil...
  15. Pelosi calls for Supreme Court...
  16. Trump wanted a piece of White...
  17. Oscars slap leads to dozens of FCC...
  18. Graham to vote against Jackson’s...
Load more

Video

See all Video