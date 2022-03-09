Senate Dems troll GOP with mobile billboard hammering Scott's tax plan

The Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee (DSCC) is trolling Senate Republicans over Sen. Rick Scott Rick ScottGOP braces for nail-biter with Ron Johnson reelection bid Senate Republicans set sights on blue state 'sleeper' races GOP Sen. Rick Scott signals he is willing to consider voting for Jackson MORE’s (R-Fla.) draft plan to require all Americans to pay at least some income tax, dispatching a mobile billboard to circle the building where GOP senators are set to meet for their caucus retreat.

The mobile billboard — emblazoned with “Senate Republicans’ plan: Raise your taxes” — is the latest effort by Senate Democrats to tie their GOP counterparts to Scott’s draft agenda, which has received criticism from members on both sides of the aisle.

The billboard will circle the caucus meeting for six hours, from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m., the DSCC said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Late last month, the DSCC launched a set of radio and podcast ads hammering Scott and Republicans over the Florida senator’s proposal.

“While Republicans are in their retreat we’ll be making sure everyone knows about their plan to raise taxes on over half of all Americans, including seniors and working families,” David Bergstein, a spokesperson for the DSCC, said in a statement.

Scott’s draft agenda, which was released by his Senate office, has also received pushback from the top ranks of Senate GOP leadership.

In a rare public display of division, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell Addison (Mitch) Mitchell McConnellOvernight Defense & National Security — More help headed Ukraine's way On The Money — Biden warns prices to go up amid Russia ban Congress reaches deal on billions in Ukraine aid MORE (R-Ky.) told reporters last week that Scott’s plan “will not be part of the Republican Senate majority agenda” should the party take control of the upper chamber.

For his part, Scott has defended his plan, while also saying that he will continue to work on it. He’s also been careful to note that the draft agenda is his own and is not necessarily representative of what other Republican senators want to pursue.

Still, Democrats see an opportunity in criticizing Scott’s plan, specifically its call to make all Americans pay an income tax. The party is defending an ultra-narrow Senate majority this year and is eager to counter an aggressive offensive by Republicans, who need to pick up just one seat in November to recapture control of the upper chamber.