Johnson touts work with Milwaukee faith initiative in new ads

Sen. Ron Johnson Ronald (Ron) Harold JohnsonDC delegate: Capitol Police not expecting truck convoys to cause security problems The Hill's Morning Report - Presented by Emergent - US weighs Russia oil ban. Will Europe follow? GOP braces for nail-biter with Ron Johnson reelection bid MORE's (R-Wis.) reelection campaign is touting his work with a Milwaukee-based faith initiative in two new ads released to The Hill on Wednesday.

The two 30-second spots highlight Johnson's work co-founding the Joseph Project, which connects Wisconsonites with job opportunities. Johnson founded the faith-based organization with the late Pastor Jerome Smith Sr. in 2015. The ads feature Smith Sr.'s widow, Markeitha Smith, talking about her work with the senator.

"I never would have thought that Ron Johnson would be someone that I can say is family," Smith says in one of the ads. "He actually took the time to step in the door and support my husband and the program."

ADVERTISEMENT

The campaign's latest ads are a part of a statewide broadcast and cable network ad buy and are the latest in a slew of ads to hit the airwaves in Wisconsin ahead of the midterms.

Johnson announced his reelection bid in January, releasing two ads marking his third Senate run. Meanwhile, Democratic groups have already dropped a total of $5.3 million in the state since Johnson announced his reelection campaign, according to tracking firm AdImpact. Spending on both sides of the aisle in the state's Senate race is expected to increase going into November.

Johnson is facing what will likely be a tough reelection bid in Wisconsin. The non-partisan Cook Political Report rates the race as a "toss-up." A Marquette University survey released last week showed Johnson with a 33 percent favorable rating and a 45 percent unfavorable rating.

However, Johnson has a strong support base among the state's conservative grassroots, and the crowded Senate Democratic primary, which is set to take place in August, could leave the incumbent in a stronger position.

The same Marquette survey showed Wisconsin Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes (D) leading that primary field with 23 percent support, while Milwaukee Bucks executive Alex Lasry trailed at 13 percent support and Outagamie County Executive Tom Nelson garnered five percent support. State Treasurer Sarah Godlewski received three percent support, according to the poll.