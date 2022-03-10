Biden warns Democrats it will be a ‘sad two years’ if Republicans take control of Congress

President Biden issued a warning to his party about the possibility of Republicans taking control of Congress in the upcoming midterm elections during remarks to Democratic National Committee members on Thursday evening.

He encouraged Democrats to use the same work ethic, enthusiasm and energy they had in the 2020 election as they seek to keep control of the House and Senate, and to add seats.

“If we don’t do that, don’t do that, it’s going to be a sad, sad two years. Think about Republicans if they controlled the Congress these last two years,” the president said to members at their winter meeting in Washington, D.C.

He praised Democrats’ record and told them to use it when campaigning for the midterms.

“I believe we have a record to be incredibly proud of … a message that resonates: Build a better America. Now we have to do the work,” Biden said.

“Now what we have to do is we have to sell it with confidence, clarity, conviction and repetition,” he said.

The president listed Ukraine as an issue for Democrats to run on, touting the unity of NATO and the U.S. against Russia’s ongoing invasion into its neighboring country and saying that Russian President Vladimir Putin has “failed to divide Democrats and Republicans.”

He also noted the record-high price of gas and called it “Putin’s price hike,” rhetoric that the White House has been using to discuss gas prices since Biden announced a ban on Russian energy imports earlier this week.

The president also mentioned the American Rescue Plan, which was signed into law a year ago; the vaccination rate among Americans; and the 6.5 million jobs created in the U.S. in 2021.

And he touted the bipartisan infrastructure deal, which he signed into law in November, noting that some Republicans voted for the legislation, while he said that others who didn’t are “taking credit.”

“Every new bridge or highway, the Republicans who voted against it are standing there taking credit. As my mother would say, God love then. God love them. We got it done though, and we did get some Republican support and I’m thankful for it,” he said.

He further argued that his administration is taking steps to lower prices for Americans, including prescription drug costs, while the country faces high inflation.

“At a time when food and gas prices are rising, if you can lower other major costs for families … you can help their standard of living,” he said.