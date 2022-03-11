DNC sends cookie cakes to GOP governors to celebrate American Rescue Plan anniversary

The Democratic National Committee on Friday celebrated the one-year anniversary of President Biden Joe BidenBiden expected to call for nixing normal trade relations with Russia Senate averts shutdown, passes .6B in Ukraine aid GOP senators urge Biden to expedite transfer of airpower, air defense systems to Ukraine MORE signing the American Rescue Plan into law by delivering cookie cakes to GOP governors who vocally opposed the relief package but used its funds.

In a release first seen by The Hill, the DNC highlighted Republican Govs. Ron DeSantis Ron DeSantisDeSantis dismisses 'Don't Say Gay' criticism from 'woke' Disney Florida lawmakers pass first-of-its-kind elections police force Pence ramps up political activity as he eyes 2024 run MORE (R-Fla.), Brian Kemp Brian KempHogan calls for gas tax suspension Overnight Energy & Environment — EPA green-lights California car standards The Hill's Campaign Report: GOP hits Dems over rising prices at the pump MORE (R-Ga.), Kim Reynolds (R-Iowa), and Chris Sununu Chris SununuOn The Money — Prices soar: Annual inflation hits 40-year high Hillicon Valley — Presented by Nokia — Groups warn about Russians' internet access Hassan books million in fall airtime for reelection bid MORE (R-N.H.) opposition to the plan, but their moves to take "the dough" from the plan.

A number of other governors, including South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem Kristi Lynn NoemUtah's Republican governor pledges to veto transgender sports ban 2024 Republicans eager to be seen as tough on Russia South Dakota Democratic candidate withdraws from race following scrutiny of past tweets MORE (R), Texas Gov. Greg Abbott Greg AbbottMore than 27,000 mail ballots flagged for rejection in Texas primary Texas court tosses appeal of order halting investigations of trans teens Idaho bill would make medical treatment for trans youth punishable by life in prison MORE (R) Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine Mike DeWineStates move to roll back firearm permits, over police objections Several states restrict Russian vodka sales in solidarity with Ukraine Josh Mandel tests Ohio's appetite for red meat rhetoric MORE (R) also used the money to fund various projects and programs.

The move is the latest move from Democrats to highlight one of Biden and Democrats' biggest legislative achievements to date, along with the bipartisan infrastructure package, ahead of the midterms. The $1.9 trillion economic stimulus plan was meant to speed up the country's recovery and reopening process amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Biden is expected to highlight the one-year anniversary of the plan during a visit to an elementary school in Philadelphia on Friday, highlighting the plan's work to deliver "critical resources to keep schools safe and open, combat learning loss and address student mental health."

Democrats have leaned heavily into touting the plan, pointing out that the legislation did not receive a single Republican vote in Congress.

“Every day until November, Republicans will have to answer for why, when Americans needed them most, they opposed reopening our schools, hiring back police officers, lowering health insurance premiums, getting 7 million Americans back to work, and returning back to normal after a pandemic," DNC Chairman Jaime Harrison Jaime HarrisonAndrew Yang apologizes for tweeting Joe Rogan isn't racist because he 'works with black people' Frustrations mount inside DNC over midterm strategy McConnell says he made 'inadvertent omission' in voting remarks amid backlash MORE said in a statement to The Hill.

But Democrats are facing an uphill climb going into the midterms. The party is already contending with the historical pattern of a first-term president's party usually losing seats during their first midterm election, along with soaring inflation and gas prices.

A Wall Street Journal survey released on Friday found that 57 percent of voters said they were unhappy with Biden's job performance.