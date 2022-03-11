DNC sends cookie cakes to GOP governors to celebrate American Rescue Plan anniversary

The Democratic National Committee (DNC) on Friday celebrated the first anniversary of President Biden signing the American Rescue Plan into law by delivering cookie cakes to GOP governors who vocally opposed the relief package but used its funds.

In a release first seen by The Hill, the DNC highlighted opposition to the plan from Republican Govs. Ron DeSantis of Florida, Brian Kemp of Georgia, Kim Reynolds of Iowa and Chris Sununu of New Hampshire, and their moves to take “the dough” from the plan.

A number of other Republican governors, including South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott and Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine also used the money to fund various projects and programs.

The move is the latest action from Democrats to highlight one of Biden and Democrats’ biggest legislative achievements to date, along with the bipartisan infrastructure package, ahead of the midterms. The $1.9 trillion economic stimulus plan was meant to speed up the country’s recovery and reopening process amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Biden is expected to highlight the anniversary during a visit to an elementary school in Philadelphia on Friday, highlighting the plan’s work to deliver “critical resources to keep schools safe and open, combat learning loss and address student mental health.”

Democrats have leaned heavily into touting the plan, pointing out that the legislation did not receive a single Republican vote in Congress.

“Every day until November, Republicans will have to answer for why, when Americans needed them most, they opposed reopening our schools, hiring back police officers, lowering health insurance premiums, getting 7 million Americans back to work, and returning back to normal after a pandemic,” DNC Chairman Jaime Harrison said in a statement to The Hill.

But Democrats are facing an uphill climb going into the midterms. The party is already contending with the historical pattern of a first-term president’s party usually losing seats during their first midterm election, along with soaring inflation and gas prices.

A Wall Street Journal survey released Friday found that 57 percent of voters said they were unhappy with Biden’s job performance.