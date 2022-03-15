Democratic group runs ad hitting Ron Johnson over Trump 2017 tax bill

Democratic group Opportunity Wisconsin launched a new ad hitting incumbent Sen. Ron Johnson Ronald (Ron) Harold JohnsonJuan Williams: Biden must rebut GOP attacks on war Lawmakers fear Ukraine could spiral into US-Russian war Cruz rides shotgun around DC Beltway with truckers convoy MORE (R-Wis.) over his support for former President Trump Donald TrumpTrump: I am not using campaign funds for new plane Do not be fueled: How investing in renewables can save the world and neutralize modern Russia Wife of Clarence Thomas says she attended Jan. 6 'Stop the Steal' rally MORE's 2017 tax legislation.

The group, which spent $4.5 million on ads hitting Johnson last year, specifically takes issue with changes he championed for the legislation that would enact lower tax rates for businesses whose owners report their profits on their individual tax returns.

The ad, first viewed by The Hill, alleges the changes to the legislation that were pushed by Johnson benefited his own family business.

It will air on broadcast, cable and digital platforms in the Milwaukee, Madison, Green Bay and Wausau media markets.

“Everything seems to be more expensive these days. Everything costs more. Ron Johnson should be helping families like us, but he seems to have helped himself instead,” the 30-second ad's narrator, a mother from the Madison area, says.

“An investigation found that Ron Johnson pushed through a special tax loophole that benefited his own family’s business," she continued. "Then he cashed out of the company for 5 million dollars. He’s doubled his wealth since taking office."

The investigation referred to in the ad was conducted by the Congressional Integrity Project, which suggested in 2020 that Johnson's changes to the 2017 tax legislation would have benefited businesses like Pacur LLC, which Johnson previously owned and held a financial stake in until 2020.

In 2020, Johnson's office hit back against the report, arguing that pushing for lower tax rates for small businesses was not a self-serving act.

"Senator Johnson was one of the few members of Congress worried about pass-throughs. It is thanks to his work that the average American business was helped by the tax bill," a spokesman told NBC News in 2020.

The ad is the latest to hit the Wisconsin airwaves ahead of November's midterm elections. Last week, Johnson released two new ads touting his work with a Milwaukee-based faith initiative. And on Monday, Democratic Senate candidate Sarah Godlewski released her first television ad of the campaign.

Johnson is facing what stands to be a competitive reelection bid in Wisconsin. The nonpartisan Cook Political Report rates the race as a "toss-up." A Marquette University survey released last week showed Johnson with a 33 percent favorable rating and a 45 percent unfavorable rating.

However, Johnson has a strong support base among the state's conservative grassroots, and the crowded Senate Democratic primary, which is set to take place in August, could leave the incumbent in a stronger position.

The same Marquette survey showed Wisconsin Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes (D) leading that primary field with 23 percent support, with Milwaukee Bucks executive Alex Lasry trailing at 13 percent support, Outagamie County Executive Tom Nelson garnering 5 percent support and state Treasurer Sarah Godlewski 3 percent.